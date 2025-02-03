Central MN Wrestling Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING

Weekly roundup on the results and new ratings for the following, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Holdingford, Paynesville Area, Royalton-Upsala, Kimball Area, Eden Valley-Watkins from the Central Valley Conference. St. Cloud Crush, Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids and Rocori from the Central Lakes Conference. Little Falls, Pierz, Foley and Albany from the Granite Ridge Conference and Becker from the Mississippi 8 Conference.

CLASS AA

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs defeated three foes a their home quadrangular, they defeated AAA Lean and Mean Cambridge-Isanti 39-25, AA Lean and Mean Totino-Grace 49-24 and Zimmerman 61-12. Jacob Williams, Boston Kuschel,Nolan Jurek, Bennett Kujawa, Tyler Hall, Landon Kujawa and Owen Angell all went 3-0. Rylan Kujawa, Jake Rosenow and Brayden Boots all went 2-1.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers defeated two rivals at the Albany Triangular, Albany 72-6 and Minnewaska 44-26. Sam Strack, Ethan Brinkman, Lucas Schleif, Hayden Ramsdell, Mason Rausch, Cassidy Okerman,Noah Cameron, Kobi Cameron, Beau Robinson, Caden Peacock, Ivan Petrich and Aiden Nordlie all went 2-0. The Flyers earned sixteen medals at the North Branch Vikings Invitational for 227 points and the championship. Sam Strack (107), Hayden Ramsdell (127), Mason Rausch (133), Beau Robinson (215) all earned championships. Seth Ramsdell (121), Noah Cameron (145) and Kobi Cameron (160) all earned second place. Colby Twardowski (152), Chaston Gwost (215) and Aiden Nordlie (285) all earned third place, Dalton Northway (114) took fifth place, Cassidy Okerman (139) took sixth place and Caden Peacock (172) took sixth place.

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals Milaca-Faith Christian 56-13. The Pioneers had a huge night with three big wins over PLPRB 58-8, AAA Lean and Mean Brainerd 41-21 and AAA Chaska-Chanhassen 43-15. Kyle Stangl, Carter Young, Brayden Melby, Caleb Koch, Jayden Zajac and Caleb Koch all went 3-0. Rylan Gruber, Link Toops, Gauge Johnson, Brecken Andres, Bradly Tanner and Henry Hoffman all went 2-1 at the PLRPB quadrangular. The Pioneers defeated Milaca 56-13.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans were defeated by Section 6AA foe DC/LITCH 39-29.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons split their duals at the STMA triangular, they defeated Buffalo 38-30 and they were defeated by STMA 69-4! Wyatt Wall was the lone Falcon to go 2-0!

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies were defeated by Granite Ridge Conference rivals Little Falls 72-6 and by Minnewaska 66-12! Connor Plumski was the lone Huskie to to 2-0!

SAUK RAPID-RICE STORM

CLASS A

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers defeated three Central Mn. Conference rivals a their home quadrangular. They defeated No. 6A ranked Paynesville Area 48-15, ACGC 61-10 and Royalton-Upsala 61-11. Wyatt Pilarski, Masyn Patrick, William Pilarski, Simon Boeckman, Luke Bieniek, Jaxon Bartkowicz and Kolton Harren all went 3-0. Joel Theis, Kyle Fiedler and Wyatt Novitzki all went 2-0.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs were defeated by Holdingford 48-15 and they were defeated by Eden Valley-Watksin 41-26!

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

The Jaugars went 3-0 at the Falcons quadrangular, they defeated ACGC 36-33, BOLD 69-6 and Royalton-Upsala 53-15. Noah Jensen, Jace Mueller, Brett DeRoo, Noah Welte and Carson Gilbert all went 3-0. Noah DeRoo, Dylan Koob, Louie Tensen and Hunter Laage all went 2-1. The Jaguars defeated Quad County 51-20 and were defeated by BHV/PP 36-29. Brett DeRoo, Ethan Mueller, Hunter Laage and Carson Gilbert all went 2-0.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles defeated Paynesville 41-26!

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals went 1-2 at the ACGC quadrangular, they defeated BOLD 53-24 and were defeated in a close one by ACGC 33-29 and by BBE 53-15. Brady Yourczek and Brandon Mugg both went 3-0, Jackson Dietman, Andrews Hayes and Rex Revoir all went 2-1 and Jake Leners and Logan Nundahl both went 2-0.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs were defeated by Holdingford 53-4!

CLASS AAA

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush went 0-3 at their home triangular, they were defeated by Glencoe-Sivler Lake 36-34, Hutchinson 53-24 and Section 8AAA rivals Moorhead 43-21. Joe Hamak and Sutton Kenning north went 3-0, Kayne Doering went 2-1 and Batuo Teboh went 2-0!

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres defeated Champlin Park 50-18 at their home dual! The Sabres earned twelve medals for 129 points to earn fourth place t the North Banch Vikings invitational. Jayce Gruber (107), Peyton Allen (215) and Jordan Gulden (285) all earned second place medals, North Bartkowicz (114), Tyler Plumski (139) and Cyrus Post (189) all earned third place medals. Michel Kulu (152) earned fourth place, Barett Leblanc (145), Logan Stang (160) and Michael Hamak (172) all took fifth place and Bodyn Molitor (114) and Liam Chew (145) both took sixth place.