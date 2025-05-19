Central MN Town Ball Update

TOWN BALL ROUND UP

SUNDAY MAY 18th

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 10 MONTICELLO POLECATS 8

The Springers defeated the Polecats, they were actually out hit, fourteen to twelve, they did collect four doubles. Paul Dorr threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Jack Arnold thew three innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs and he had a strikeout Brady Klehr threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The offense was led by Joe Dempsey, he went 4-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Jeron Terres went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, three walks and he scored a run. Brady Klehr went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Mason Primus went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Drew VanLoy went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Brian Hansen went 1-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Drew Bulson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a walk. Jack Arnold had two walks and he scored two runs and Hank Bulson had a stolen base and a walk.

Brock Woitalla started on the mound, he threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and one walk. Mike Revering threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and one walk. Isaiah Terlinden threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Conor Wollenzien, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Keenan Mack went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Eric Bello went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Cal Ulven went 3-for-5 and Nick Anderson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Brock Woitalla went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Dallas Miller went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Mike Olson went 1-for-5 and Caden King had a stolen base and he scored a run.

SOBIESKI SKIS 4 NISSWA LIGHTNING. 1

The Skis defeated their region rivals Nisswa, they out hit them eight to seven, including a home run and a double. Matt Filippi threw five innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts to earn the win. Collin Eckman threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Beau Thoma threw one inning, he gave up three hits and one run.

Their offense was led by Matt Filippi, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs. Collin Kray went 2-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Riley Czech went 1-for-3 with a double. Beau Thoma went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Matt Baier went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-4 and Collin Eckman had a walk.

Nick Ackerman threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. K.Ligenfelter threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Blaine Hardy threw one inning, he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Nate DeChaine, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and two walks and Nic Ackerman went 2-for-3 with a walk. Kody Ruedisili went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and Spencer Flaten went 2-for-4 with a walk. Kyle Kotaska went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brett Jenkins was hit twice by a pitch.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS CLIPPERS 9 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3

The Clippers defeated their big league rivals the Brewers, they out hit them thirteen to six, including three home runs and two doubles. Lefty Matt Geislinger started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Carson Geislinger threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kevin Kramer, he went 3-for-4 with three home runs for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Carson Geislinger went 3-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Brendon Ashton went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and Dan Berg went 2-for-5 for two RBIs. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-4 with a double and Lane Harff had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Gavin Mathies went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk and Brayden Kramer went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Ryan Block went 1-for-1 and Caden Neiman had a walk and he scored a run.

JT Harren threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs and he had three strikeouts. Tyler Stang threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Kenning threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Luke Harren, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and Jordan Picka went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke Schmidt went 1-for-2 and he scored two runs, and Tyler Stang went 1-for-2 with a walk. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-2, Ethyn Fruth and JT Harren both a had a walk.

ST. JOESEPH JOES 12 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 2

The Joes defeated their league rivals the Stone Poneys, they out hit them fourteen to three, including five doubles. Blake Kilanowski threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw one inning, he retired the three batters he faced.

Their offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 4-for-5 with a double for four big RBIs. John Huebsch went 3-for-3 with three doubles for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Lukas Theisen went 2-for-5 for three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run and Peyton Joos went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ben Alvord had a walk and a RBI and Tanner Blommer went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Noah Bissett went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Brandon Bissett had stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and Hunter Blommer scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Nate Nierenhausen, he threw five innings, he gave up thirteen hits, eleven runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Jack Schaefer went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jeff Amann had a RBI and a walk. Josh Tinklenberg went 1-for-4 and Braeden Dykhuizen scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 9 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 3

The River Cats defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them nine to five, including a home run, two triples and six walks. Stetson Burkman threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw one inning, he gave up two hits two runs and two walks. Jake Carper threw one inning, he gave up two walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Callan Henkemeyer, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and Will Kranz went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Brian “Big Mac” McCallum went 1-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Josh Tapio went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-3 with a triple, two stolen bases, two walks and he scored three runs. Preston Schlegel went 2-for-3 with two walks and he scored two runs. Collin Skaug went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and he scored a run.

Lakers starting pitcher Jackson Phillip threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits eight runs, six walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Matt Korte, he went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Jake Samuelson went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he had two walks. Caleb Leintz went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Tommy Gohman went 2-for-3. Jordan Golombiecki had walk, a stolen base and he scored a run

NEW LONDON-SPICER 3 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 1

The Twins defeated their league rivals the Pirates, they were out hit six to five. Sam Etterman threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Dylan Arndorfer threw two innings and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jordan Ellingson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Sam Etterman went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Aidan Paulson went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Madsen went 1-for-3. Derek Dolezal had a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Jett Salonek had a walk and he scored a run and Jake Rambow was hit by a pitch.

For the Pirates Bennet Evans threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Sam Oehrlein threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Reed Johnson, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base and Griffin Bjerke went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Spencer Eisenbraun went 2-for-3 and Grayson Fuchs had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Luke Johnson went 1-for-3 with a walk and Sam Oehrlein had a walk.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 9 AITKIN STEAMERS 8

The Saints defeated their foe the Steamers, they were out hit ten to nine, they did collect three doubles and seven walks. Connor Breth threw five innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Aiden Micholski threw two innings, he gave up two hits and one run. Austin Dickmann threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Austin Dickmann, he went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, three walks and he scored a run. L. Harren went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Brandon Dickmann went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Connor Breth went 1-for-3with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Ethen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk and Tanner Tomasek went 2-for-5 with double and he scored a run. Rolando Ramos had two walks for a RBI and he scored two runs, and Aiden Micholski had walk and he scored a run. Tyler Huls went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and J.Worlie had a stolen base.

For Aitken Zach Ehnstrom threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, five walks and he had a strikeout. T.Hill threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. No. 20 threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Landon Janzen, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, a walk, hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. J.McGuire went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Nathan Ehnstrom went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jake Ince went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and H.Hills had a RBI. Logan Olson went 1-for-4, Carson Kullhem had two walks and he scored a run and No. 20 had a walk.

PIERZ BULLDOGS 9 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 7

The Bulldogs defeated their league rivals the Riverdogs, they were out hit eleven to nine, they collected three doubles and two triples. Cory Weiss threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Aeden Janson threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and one walk. Cooper Grashorn threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and three walks. Brian Kiel threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cory Weiss, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Sawyer Lochner went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Brian Kiel went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Deegan Beck went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Link Toops went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Teddy Dehler went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Craig Luberts went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored two runs and Keagon Frisbie went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run. Cooper Grashorn went 2-for-4 and Mason Herold had a walk and he scored two runs.

Riverdogs Nate Psyck threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Grayson Suska threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Tyler Jendro threw five innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Zack Cekalla, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and a walk. Nate Psyck went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and a walk and Nick Henry went 1-for-3 for a RBI, two walks and he scored two runs. Joe Gaida had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Tyler Jendro went 1-for-1, with a stolen base, three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Grayson Suska went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Drew Yourczek went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Ryan Snyder went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.