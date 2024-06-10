Central MN Town Ball Update

VICTORY LEAGUE

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 15 PEIRZ BULLDOGS 1

The Lumberjacks defeated their league rivals the Bulldogs, they out hit them thirteen to four. They collected three doubles, a triple and two home runs and they played very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Logan Winkelman, he threw one inning, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Foss threw three innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Hunter Hamers threw two innings, he gave two hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Mike Moulzolf threw one inning and he recorded three strikeouts. The Lumberjacks offense was led by Dan Marod, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Beier went 3-for3 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Ryan Chmielewski had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Mitch Keeler had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Colby Johnson went 1-for-1 with a home run for two RBIs and Lane Olson earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Zwicki went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, he earned a walk and he scored four runs, Noah Winkleman went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Wyatt Ziwicki earned a walk. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Cody Weiss, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, and two walks. Michael Yanta threw two innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, and three walks. Link Toops threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout. The offense was led by Mason Herald, he went 1-for-2 with a triple, he had a walk and he scored a run and Reece Hubbard was hit by a pitch. Cody Weiss went 1- for-3, Keegan Frisbee went 1-for-2, Brayden Haberman and Deegan Beck both earned a walk.

FARMING FLAMES TOURNAMENT

ST. JOESEPH JOES 7 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 6

The Joes from the Sauk Valley league defeated their Central Valley league foe the Lakers, they out hit them ten to seven. They collected a home run and a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Jonah Schneider, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Charlie Atkinson threw 3 2/3 innings to earn the win, he recorded four strikeouts. The Joes offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs in the top of the sixth inning. Ben Alvord went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-4 with a double for a bib and he scored a run and Charlie Atkinson earned a walk. Lukas Theisen went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Noah Bissett went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jonah Schneider went 2- for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Sam Schnieder went 1-for-4. The Lakers starting pitcher was Austin Lenzmeier, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Nolan Notch threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. That’s the only pitching stats that was available. The Lakers offense was led by Alex Lenzmeier, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Ryan Weineke went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs and Nick Schmitt went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Nolan Notch went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Adam Braun went 1-for-3, Grant Wensmann earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Colton Fruth earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 3 OPOLE BEARS 2

The Blue Jays defeated their league rivals the Bears, they out hit them eleven to seven. They collected three doubles and they had seven players collect hits. The Blue Jays won on an walk off in the bottom of the tenth. Their starting pitcher was Matt Swenson, he threw nine innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. CJ. Clear threw one inning to earn the win, he gave up a hit and he recorded two strikeouts. The Blue Jays offense was led by Cohl Clear, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI, including the walk off single to earn the win. Justin Cichon went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Brock Cichon went 1-for-4 for a RBI and CJ Clear earned a walk. Matt Swanson went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Bryce Binek went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Burggraff went 2-for-5 and Brandon Welinski went 1-for-5 and he scored run. The Bears starting pitcher was Tate Lange, he threw nine innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Butler threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and a walk. The Bears offense was led by Luke Bieniek, he went 2-for-5 with two home runs for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Maverick Novitzki went 1-for-4 with a double and he was hit by a pitch and Dierks Opatz earned a walk. Tate Lange and Jack Opatz both went 1-for-5 and Chris Ebnet went 1-for-4 with a stolen base.

RED RIVER LEAGUE MOORHEAD BREWERS 9 DILWORTH RAIL DOGS 4

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Rail Dogs, they each collected six hits. The Brewers collected one double and they were aided by nine walks. Elias Harris started on the mound for the Brewers, he threw three innings, he gave three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Ben Dawson threw 3 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brook Lyter threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up a walk and he recorded two strikeouts and David Ernst threw one inning, he gave up one hit. The Brewers offense was led by Denver Blinn, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he scored a pair of runs, had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Mike Peschel went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Kyle Holton went 1- for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Casey Clemenson went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and David Ernst was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Andrew Penny went 1-for-3, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Ben Dawson earned a walk and he scored a run. Elias Harris earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and M. Wahl earned a walk and he scored two runs. The Rail Dogs starting pitcher was Carson Zimmel, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Grant Anderson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts and Andrew Linn threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he recorded a strikeout. The Rail Dogs offense was led by Will Bockman and Matt Fiechtner both went 1- for-5 for a RBI. Jace Dew went 1-for-4, he had a walk and he scored a pair of runs and. Patrick Gaylord went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had three walks and he scored a run. Sterling Harley went 1-for-3, he had two walks and he scored a run and Kayden Camocho went 1-for-4. Jacob Hendrickson, Ryan Schock and Owen Hoover all had one walk.