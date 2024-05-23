Central MN Town Ball Update

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my eleventh year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

RED RIVER VALLEY LEAGUE

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 3 FERGUS FALLS HURRICANES 2

The Mudcats opened their season with a big win over their league foe the Hurricanes. They out hit them thirteen to seven, with a walk off single in the bottom of the fourteenth inning. The Mudcats starting pitcher was Gavin Quade, he threw three innings, he recorded four strikeouts. Tristen Roerich threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Kyle Cluff threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Dylan Erholtz threw five innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Gavin Gast threw one inning in relief to earn the win. He issued a pair of walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Mudcats offense was led by Toby Sayles, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, including the huge walk off single. David Dorsey earned a walk was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Andy Gravdahl went 3-for-7 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Tristen Roerich earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Caiden Kjelstrom went 1-for-6, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Isaac Howe earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Tommy Horan went 1-for-6 with a stolen base and he earned a walk, Dylan Erholtz and Gavin Gast both earned a walk. Wyatt Gunkel went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk, Jackson Huskey went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Matt Samuelson earned two walks. The Hurricanes starting pitcher was Alex Hexum, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run and five walks. Carter Thielke threw five innings, he gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Darin Stanislawksi threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Hurricanes offense was led by Sean Krueger, he went 2-for-6 for a RBI and Tosten Mann went 1-for-4 and he earned three walks. Carter Thielke went 1-for6 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Carston Fronning went 1-for-6. Alex Hensch went 1-for-5 and he earned two walks and Darin Stanislawski earned a walk and he scored a run. Sean McGuire went 1-for-6 and he earned a walk and Austin Stanislawski earned a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 17 ST. JOSEPH JOES 9

The Springers defeated their Sauk Valley league foe the Joes, they out hit them fourteen to eight. This included a home run, triple and a double and nine collecting hits. Beck Loesch started on the mound for the Springers, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Hank Bulson threw 2/3 of an inning he gave up two hits, six runs and six walks. Brady Klehr threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. The Springers offense was led by Brady Schafer, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Brad Olson went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Bulson went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brady Klehr went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Paul Dorr went 1-for-1 with a triple for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Nick Penick went 1-for-4 for a two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Mason Primus went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run, BJ Huls earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Drew VanLoy earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Jared Johnson earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. The Joes starting pitcher was Joey Atkinson, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Blake Kilanowski threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Rott threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Jose offense was led by Noah Bissett, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Joey Atkinson went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Rott went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Ben Alvord went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Josh Wood went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Brandon Bissett went 1-for-5. Tanner Blommer was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and John Huebsch earned two walks and he scored a run. Blake Kilanowski earned a pair of walks, he was credited for a RBI and Lukas Theisen earned two walks and he scored a run.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 5 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 3

The Lakers defeated their Sauk Valley rivals the Cyclones, they were out hit nine to eight. A pair of big doubles and they were aided by seven walks in support of their pitchers. Jackson Phillipp started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Tommy Gohman threw one inning to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Ben Brown, he went 3-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Tommy Gohman went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Korte went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Caleb Leintz went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Stephen Ellingson went 1-for-4, Riley Blanc and Ben Kullberg both earned a pair of walks. The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was Alex Harren, he threw six innings. He gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Noah Jensen threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Cyclones offense was led by Noah Jensen, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Harren went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Tyler Hemker earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Jeff Solorz went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Justin Houge went 1-for-4. Dom Mathies went 2-for-5 and Luke Pakkala went 1- for-4 and he earned a walk.