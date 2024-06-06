Central MN Town Ball Report

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my eleventh year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 5TH

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 14 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2

The Springers defeated their Sauk Valley foe the Lakers, they out hit them seventeen to three. They collected seven doubles, they had nine players collect hits. Their starting pitcher was Paul Dorr, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Drew VanLoy threw one inning to close it out, he recorded one strikeout. The Springers offense was led by Drew Bulson, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Brad Olson went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brain Hansen went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nick Penick went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Mason Primus went 2- for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Paul Dorr went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Schafer went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Jared Johnson went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Beck Loesch earned a walk and he scored a run. The Laker starting pitcher was Caleb Leintz, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up seventeen hits, four runs, nine walks and he recorded one strikeout. James Boyle threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out. The offense was led by Jackson Phillipp and Ben Kullberg both went 1-for-3 and each scored a run and Jake Samuelson went 1-for-3. Tommy Gohman and Caleb Leintz both were credited for a RBI, B. Brown earned a walk and Jordan Golombiecki earned a walk.

RED RIVER VALLEY LEAGUE

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 4 SABIN METS 0

The Mudcats out hit their league foe ten to one, this included nine players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher Ty Syverson threw six innings. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Kyle Cluff threw two innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. Gavin Gast one inning, he recorded a strikeout. The Mudcats offense was led by Tommy Horan, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. David Dorsey went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ty Syverson earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Samuelson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jackson Huskey went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Sam Huesby went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Gavin Gast went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Toby Sayles and Dylan Erholtz both went 1-for-4 and Brett Letness went 1-for-3. The Mets starting pitcher was Adam Brewers, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tharemy Hopkins threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout. No. 7 threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Mets offense was led by Easton Rerick, he went 1-for-4 and Tharmey Hopkins earned a walk.

BECKER BANDITS 12 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 4 (No STATS WERE REPORTED)

EXHIBITION GAME

HUTCHINSON HUSKIES 6 SARTELL MUSKIES 5

The Huskies of the North Star league defeated their foe from the Sauk Valley league the Muskies. They out hit them nine to seven and they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Sam Starke, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jayden Fleck threw three innings to close it out, he gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout. The Huskies offense was led by Tyler Schiller, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Lane Glaser went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jayden Fleck went 1- for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Piechowski went 2-for-3, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Marcus Hahn was credited for a RBI. Jake Wendland went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch, Caleb Marquardt went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Adam Katenmeyer earned a walk. The Muskies starting pitcher was John Schumer, he threw six innings, he gave up eight singles, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brett Schlangen threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Muskies offense was led by Jake Grubele, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Hemmesch went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Jacob Merrill went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Andrew Deters went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Tim Burns had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Carson Gross went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Brian Schellinger went 1-for-4 and Ben Bierscheid went 1-for-3.