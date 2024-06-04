Central MN Town Ball Report

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my eleventh year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

FRIDAY MAY 31st

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ELROSA SAINTS 4 REGAL EAGLES 0

The Saints of the Stearns County league defeated County Like league rivals the Eagles. They did out hit them nine to four including a pair of doubles and solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Riley Meyer, he threw 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, fours walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Wyatt Steffenson threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Saints offense was led by Gavin Kampsen, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Derek Weiner went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Jackson Peter went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kevin Kuefler went 1- for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Peyton Winter went 1-for-3. Blaine Fischer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Torii Johnson went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Jacob Walz earned a walk. The Eagles starting pitcher was Gabe Rohman, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded fives strikeouts. Brandon Carlson threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Wosmek threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Eagles offense was led by Bennett Schultz, he went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and William Rougske went 1-for-3. Brandon Carlson went 1-for-4, Aiden Andreson earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Josh Beier, Jordan Wosmek, Gabe Rohman and Tyler Kemen all earned a walk.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 6 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 3

The River Cats defeated their league rivals the Cyclones, they were out hit to four, but they were aided by ten walks. The River Cats put up five runs in the seventh inning to take the lead. Their starting pitcher was Cody Thiery, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jake Carper closed it out with four innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The River Cats offense was led by Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he was hit by a pitch. Sam Schlegel went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Preston Schlegel had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Tyler Carper earned two walks, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Collin Skaug went 1-for-3 he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Grell went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Jake Carper earned a walk and he scored a run and Callan Henkemeyer earned a pair of walks and he was hit by a pitch. The Cyclones starting pitcher was Terrance Moody, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, four runs, nine walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Aiden Motte threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk. The Cyclones offense was led by Justin Houge, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Tyler Hemker went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jeff Solorz went 2-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Andrew Bemboom was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Noah Jensen went 2- for-4 and Terrance Moody went 1-for-4. Luke Pakkala went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs and Dom Mathies went 1-for-5.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 7 MONTICELLO POLECATS 3

The Joes defeated their league rivals the Polecats, they did out hit them twelve to six, including seven that collected hits. Their starting pitcher Isaac Benesh threw a gem, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts. The Joes offense was led by Brandon Bissett, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Staller went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Tanner Blommer went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Andrew Rott went 2-for-5 for a RBI and John Huebsch went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Lukas Theisen went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Lukas Nyberg scored a run. Charlie Atkinson went 1-for-3, he scored a run, Jonah Schneider went 1-for2 and Blake Kilanowski earned two walks and he scored two runs. The Polecats starting pitcher was Tanner Eckhart, he threw five innings. He gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Alex Otto threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brock Woitalla threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Polecats offense was led by Dustin Wilcox, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for a RBI and he earned two walks. Jason Axelberg went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Michael Olson was credited for a RBI. Brock Woitalla went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run, Keenan Macek went 1-for-4, Caden King earned a walk and he scored a run and Dallas Miller was hit by a pitch.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 15 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 13

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley league rivals the Cyclones, each team collected fourteen hits. The Stone Poneys were aided by four walks as they come back as they put up five runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. Their starting pitcher Nate Nierenhausen threw six innings. He gave up four hits, thirteen runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Drew Geiger threw in relief gave up one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jackson Vos threw one inning to close it out he retired the three batters he faced. The Stone Poneys offense was led by Josh Ticklenberg, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Gavan Schulte went 2- for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Player/manager Jeff Amann went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Jalen Vorpahl went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Dylan Simones earned two walks, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-6 for a RBI and he earned a walk, Jackson Vos earned a pair of walks and he was credited for a RBI. Shawn Lindsay earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Drew Geiger earned a trio of walks and he scored a run. The Cyclones starting pitcher was Noah Jensen, he threw six innings. he gave up five hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Owen Arndt threw one inning, he gave up six runs and five walks. Andrew Bemboom gave up one hit, four runs and four walks. Luke Pakkala threw two innings, he issued a pair of walks. The Cyclones offense was led by Terrance Moody, he went 4-for-6 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Luke Pakkala went 3-for-5 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a run. Tyler Hemker went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dom Mathies went 3-for-6 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Andrew Bemboom went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jeff Solorz earned two walks he was credited for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Noah Jensen went 2-for-5 he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Aiden Motte earned two walks and he scored a run. Owen Arndt had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

STEARNS COUNTY TOURNAMENT

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 5 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 4

The Martins defeated the league rivals the Lakers, they were out hit eight to six. They made some very key defensive plays and they did it in walk off fashion. Their starting pitcher was Scott Lieser, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. The Martins offense was led by Brady Goebel, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Thelen went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Kyle Lieser earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Messer went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Jake Lieser went 1-for-1 and he scored a run Nolan Ruter went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Ben Schroeder went 1-for-3. The Lakers starting pitcher was Carter Wessel, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Trent Wendlandt threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Shane Kampsen, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Jason Kampsen went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI. Carter Wessel went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Matt Lieser went 2-for-4.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 9 ROSCOE RANGERS 3

The Hawks from the Central Valley defeated the Rangers from Stearn County league. They out hit them thirteen to eight, including a a triple and four doubles. The Hawks starting pitcher was Marly Kramer, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Hawks offense was led by Mitch Lipinski, he went 3-for-3, with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Jordan Kelm went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Sorato Yamane went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Jack Maile went 1-for-2 with a triple for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Austin Schlangen was hit by a pitch. Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Austin Berg earned a walk and he scored a run. Gavin Mathies went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Riley Geislinger went 1-for-1, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Cullen Hoffman went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. The Rangers I don’t have a roster, so only numbers for their portion of the summary. Their starting pitcher was No. 12, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. No. 13 threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Rangers offense was led by No. 20, he went 2-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. No. 2 went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and No. 12 went 1-for-2 for a RBI. No. 44 went 1-for-3 with a double and No. 7 went 1-for-3 with a double. No. 3 and No. 99 both went 1-for-4, No. 7 went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and No. 13 was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

RICHMOND ROYALS 6 FARMING FLAMES 4

The Royals defeated their league rivals the Flames, they out hit them ten to nine, including a home run and a double. The Royals starting pitcher was Luke Jokela, he threw four innings. He gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Talen Braegelman threw five innings to close it out, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. The Royals offense was led by Tyler Prom, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Dalton Thelen went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Schmitz went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Jack Boos went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Kyle Budde went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Aaron Budde earned a walk. Justin Schroeder and Goose Hadley both went 1-for-4. The Flames starting pitcher was Ethan Navratil, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Will Mergen threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out. The Flames offense was led by Ethan Navratil, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ethan Borgerding went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Robert Schleper went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Tylor Schroeder went 1- for-4 and he scored a run. Will Mergen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Josh Becker earned a walk. Owen Sunderman went 1-for-4 and Isaac Evenson went 1-for-1.

GREENWALD CUBS 10 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 0

The Cubs defeated their league rivals the Grovers, they out hit them fourteen to two, including ten players collecting hits. They collected a pair of doubles and a home run, to give their pitchers a great deal of support. Grant Moscho threw six innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ethan Ettel threw two innings, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. The Cubs offense was led by Sam Fieler, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIS, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Engelmeyer went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a run. Grant Moscho went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Max Wehlage went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Keagen Stueve went 1-for-3. Connor Anderson went 2-for-3 and Brady Lenarz had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ethan Ettel went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Braydon Dobmeier had a stolen base and he scored a run. Isaac Rosenberger went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Henry Braun went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Zach Ettel was hit by a pitch and Braydon Dobmeier had a stolen base and he scored a run. The Grover starting pitcher was Jordan Klaphake, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Joe Schwinghammer, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and one strikeout. Tyler Moscho threw one inning, he gave up three hits and three runs. Jordan Klaphake went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Ryan Olmscheid went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE

AVON LAKERS 3 AIKTIN STEAM 2

The Lakers defeated their Victory League foe the Steam, they each collected nine hits. They played solid defense in support of their pitcher, Elian Mezquita, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Janzen, he went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Jack Theisen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Bennett Hylla went 1-for-3, he was hit twice by a pitch. Reese Gregory went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Elian Mezquita had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joe Dolan went 1-for-5, Carter Holthaus earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Philippi earned a pair of walks. The Steam starting pitcher was Zach Ehnstrom, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nathan Ehnstrom threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. The Steam offense was led by Jon Blanchette, he went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Hunter Hills went 1-for-4 with a double and James Erickson earned a walk. Zack Ehnstrom went 2-for-4 and Nathan Ehnstrom went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Nolan Dotzler went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Landon Janzen was hit by a pitch. Hunter Nissan and J. Mobmiz is both went 1-for-4.

STEARNS COUNTY TOURNAMENT

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 15 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 7

The Springers defeated their County Line league foe the Pirates, they out hit them thirteen to seven. They collected three doubles and a home run and they had nine players collect hits. Their starting pitcher was Nick Penick, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw three innings to close it out. He gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Springers offense was led by Drew Bulson, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for four big RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Paul Dorr went 2-for5 for three RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Jeron Terres went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Hank Bulson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brian Hansen went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Schafer went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Penick went 2-for5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jack Arnold went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Brad Olson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Mason Primus went 1-for-2 with a double, earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. The Pirates starting pitcher was Griffin Bjerke, he threw 4 2/3 innings. he gave up thirteen hits, fifteen runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Grady Fuchs, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Abe Bullard went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Bennett Evans went 2-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs and Griffin Bjerke was credited for two RBIs. Tanner Stanley went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Sam Oehelein earned two walks and he scored a run, G. Fuchs scored a run and Drew Tangen scored a run.

MAPLE LAKE LAKERS 2 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 1

The Lakers, the defending Class C State champions defeated their foe the Springers, they each collected five hits. The Lakers won this pitcher dual with Hunter Malachek, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run and one walk, he recorded seven strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Matt Bergstrom, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he had a pair of stolen bases. Ben Clapp went 2-for-3 and Luke Fobbe went 1- for-3 and he scored a run. Jake Bergstrom went 1-for-2, Hunter Malachek earned a walk and Riley Decker earned a walk and he scored a run. The Springers young righty Beck Loesch threw six innings, he gave up five singles, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and Nick Penick went 2-for-3. Brady Schafer, Drew Bulson and Paul Dorr all went 1- for-3 and Mason Primus earned a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 3 STARBUCK STARS 0

The Springers defeated the Stars, they out hit them six to four, including four doubles. Veteran righty Zach Femrite threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jak Arnold closed it out with two innings and recorded two strikeouts. The Springers offense was led by Nick Benick, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Schafer went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Brad Olson was credited for a RBI. Mason Primus went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and Zach Femrite went 1-for1 with a double and he scored a run and Brian Hansen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Their starting pitcher was Austin Versteeg, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Austin Versteeg went 1-for-3 with a double. M. Gruber, Jackson Hendrickson and No. 20 all went 1-for-3.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 13 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 0

The Lumberjacks from the Victory League defeated their Stearns County league foe the Lakers. They out hit them fifteen to three, including six home runs and very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Logan Winkelman, he threw three innings, gave up one hit, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Hunter Hamers threw three innings, he gave up two hits, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Lumberjacks offense was led by Chuck Hackett, he went 4-for-4 with two home runs for four RBIs. Sam Keeler went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs and Joe Zwicki went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Chemilewski went 2-for-4 with two home runs for three RBIs and Drew Beier went 2-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Winkelman went 2- for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Mitch Keeler went 2-for-2. Alex Foss went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run and Wyatt Zwicki went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. The Lakers starting pitcher was Grant Ludwig, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Tori Olsmeid threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Hopfer threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and three runs. Their offense was led by Noah Olmscheid, he went 1-for-3 with a walk, Carter Wessel went 1-for-1 with a walk, Shane Kampsen was hit by a pitch, Trent Wendlandt earned a walk and Matt Lieser went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 6 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 4

The Lumberjacks of the Victory league defeated their County Line foe the Pirates. The out hit them nine to eight, including a pair of doubles and they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Alex Foss, he threw five innings, he gave up four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Lane Olson threw two innings, he recorded three strikeouts. The Lumberjacks offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Lane Olson went 2-for-4 with a double. Noah Winkelman went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Mitch Keeler went 1-for-4. Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-4 and Ryan Chmielewski went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Wyatt Ziwicki went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run, Alex Foss went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Logan Winkelman earned a walk. The roster numbers are not available on the state web site, so here are the numbers for Paynesvile. The starting pitcher, unknown, threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, seven walks, six runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by No. 42, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and No. 9 went 2-for-4 for a RBI. No. 6 went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and No. 19 went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. No. 3, No. 14 and No. 12 all went 1-for-4.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 10 STARBUCK STARS 2

The Lumberjacks from the Victory league defeated their foe from the County Line League the Stars. They out hit them eleven to seven, including a home run and five doubles. Their starting pitcher was Drew Beier, he threw four innings, he gave up six singles, two runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Michael Moulzolf threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. The Lumberjacks offense was led by Chuck Hackett, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Mitch Keeler went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Wyatt Ziwizki and Noah Winkelman both went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and both scored a run. Sam Keeler went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run, Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Alex Foss earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. The Stars starting pitcher was No. 20, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Drew Olsonaski threw two innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The offense was led by Aaron Versteeg, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and PJ Johnson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. M. Gruber went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, M. Gruber went 1-for-3 and No. 20 earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 10 STARBUCK STARS 0

The Rockies from the Central Valley defeated their County Line league foe the Stars in the Stearns County tournament. They out hit them ten to one, including three home runs, two doubles and seven players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Cole Fuchs, he threw a gem. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up a single, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts. The Rockies offense was led by Luke VanErp, he went 3-for-4 with home run and two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Dufner went 1-for4 with a home run for three RBIs and Brady Linn went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Player/manager David Jonas went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Cole Fuchs went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Thad Lieser went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Blake Tylutki earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Blattner went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Tyler Geislinger earned a walk and he scored a run. The starting pitcher for the Stars was Colin Richards, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. M. Gruber threw two innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Stars offense was led by No. 20, he went 1-for-2 and M. Gruber earned a walk.

EXHIBITION GAMES

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 15 St. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 2

The Stone Poneys from the Sauk Valley defeated their foe from the Central Valley the Gussies. They out hit them fourteen to eight, including two doubles and eight players collecting hits. Gavan Schulte started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts The Stone Poneys offense was led by Gavan Schulte, he went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jordan Fish went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Zack Overboe went 1- for-3 for two RBIs. Jackson Vos went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Blake Haus went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Jeff Amann earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Tinklenberg went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs and Will Kranz went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Calen O’Connell went 3-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. The starting pitcher for the Gussies was Nevin Bloom, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. T. Toenjes threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Paul Meyer threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Gussies offense was led by Aaron Fruth, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Nate Laudenbach went 1-for-4 with a double. Nate Gwost went 1- for-4 and he scored a run and Nevin Bloom went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Sean Kenning, Alan Schmidt and T. Toenjes all went 1-for-3.

BEMIDJI BUCKS 5 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 4

The Bucks defeated their River Valley foes the Mudcats, they were out hit ten to eight, they did collect three doubles and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Lucas Pierce, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Heaton Brodina threw 2 1/ 3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Bucks offense was led by Ty Lundeen, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Aaron Heber went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. AJ Genlger went 2-for-4 with a double and Dan Clusiau went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Ryan Loewe went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Cam Justin went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Heaton Brodina earned three walks and he a scored a run. The Mudcats starting pitcher was Dylan Erholtz, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Toby Sayles threw one inning, he gave up three hits and three runs. The Mudcats offense was led by Isaac Howe, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Toby Sales earned a walk. Tommy Horan went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and David Dorsey went 1- for-4 with a stolen base. Caiden Kjelstrom went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run and Dylan Erholtz earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Ty Syverson went 1-for-2 and Jack Nagule went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

BEMIDJI BUCKS 8 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 6

The Bucks defeated their Red River Valley rivals the Mudcats, they out hit them twelve to eleven. This included three doubles and they were aided by eight walks. Their starting pitcher was Heaton Brodina, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. AJ. Genlger threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Dan Clusiau threw two innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. The Bucks offense was led by Cam Justice, he went 4-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. AJ Genlger went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Dan Clusiau earned a walk. Aaron Heger went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Will Zellman had two walks and he scored a run. Ty Lundeen went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs, Cael Knutson had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Heaton Brodina had a walk and he scored a run. The Mudcats starting pitcher was Brady Saari, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Gavin Gust threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and recorded four strikeouts. David Dorsey threw two innings, he gave up town its, one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Cayden Kjelstrom threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Mudcats offense was led by Isaac Howe went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and David Dorsey went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Gavin Gast went 1- for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Brady Saari went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Dylan Erholtz went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Toby Sayles went 1-for-1. Carden Kjelstrom went 2-for-5, with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Ty Syverson went 1-for-2.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 11 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 10

The Grovers come from behind to defeat their league rivals the Chargers, they were out hit thirteen to twelve. The Grovers collected one home run and two doubles and he they eight that collected hits, they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Matt Imdieke, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Josh Olmscheid threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and four walks. Carsyn Worms issued one walk and he gave up a run. Their offense was led by Josh Olmscheid, he went 1-for-2 with a grand slam for four RBIs and he earned a walk. Andrew Welle went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Moscho went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Anthony Welle went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Kurt Marthaler went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Riley Elfering earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Jordan Klaphake went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Tyler Nathe went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Ryan Olmscheid went 1-for-2, he was hit twice by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a run. The Chargers starting pitcher was Ben Welle, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Anthony Revermann threw three innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Tschida threw one inning, he gave up three hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. The Chargers offense was led by Eric Terres, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Reagan Nelson went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Owen Meyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jamie Terres went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Anthony Revermann earned a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Gertken went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Dehmer went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Sam Rieland went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run.

RICHMOND ROYALS 10 ROSCOE RANGERS 6

The Royals defeated their Stearns County league rival the Rangers, they out hit them fourteen to eleven, the Royals collected a home run and five doubles. The Royals starting pitcher was DJ Schliecher, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Justin Schroeder threw one inning, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts. The Royals offense was led by Justin Schroeder, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and Aaron Budde went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Cal Schmitz went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen went 3-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored four runs. Tyler Prom went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Kyle Budde was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI. Jack Boos went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs, Goose Hadley went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Connor Dols went 1-for-5. The starting pitcher for the Rangers was Russell Leyendecker, he threw three innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs and one walk. Josh Mackedanz threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and two walks. Max Athmann threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Rangers offense was led by Max Athmann, he went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double for two RBIs. Jordan Schleper went 1-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and Brayden Vanderbeek was credited for a RBI. Austin Pauls went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Bryce Vanderbeek earned a walk and he scored a run. Russel Leyendecker went 3-for-4 and he scored a run, Brayden Pung went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Josiah Utsch went 1-for-4.

ELROSA SAINTS 11 NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 0

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Silver Streaks, they out hit them seven to zero. The Saints had a pair of doubles and a home run and every good defense. They got a pitching gem from their starting pitcher Payton VanBeck. He threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave no hits, no runs, one walk and he recorded fifteen strikeouts. The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for four RBIs and Blaine Fischer earned four walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a trio of runs. Derek Weiner went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Will VanBeck went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Casey Lenarz earned a walk. Kevin Kuefler earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Andrew Reller went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. The Silver Streaks starting pitcher was Caden Sand, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jim Funk threw two innings, he gave up one hit, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Brandon Holm earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE

OPOLE BEARS 6 ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 0

The Bears defeated their Victory League rivals the Devils, they out hit them twelve to four. They collected a double and a triple and eight players collected hits. The starting pitcher was Isiah Folsom, he threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. The Bears offense was led by Tate Lange, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jordan Schmitz went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Max Posch went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run. A. Lange went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Mavrick Novitzki went 1-for-1. Dierks Opatz went 1- for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Luke Bieniek went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Chris Ehnert went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. The Devils starting pitcher was Connor Knettel, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits and four runs. Alex Guggisberg threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Zach Howle, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Alex Guggisberg went 1-for-3 with a double. Kyle Welle went 1-for-4, K. Wicklund earned a walk and Nate Eschabaler was hit by a pitch.

ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 5 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 3

The River Dogs defeated their Victory League rivals the Blue Jays, they out hit them seven to six. The River Dogs collected two doubles, a pair of sacrifice flys and they had six players collect hits. The starting pitcher Zach Leibold, threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs and five strikeouts. Brady Yourczek threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. The River Dogs offense was led by Brady Yourczek, he went 1-for-3 with a pair of sacrifice flys for two RBIs and he scored a run. Joe Gaida went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Zack Cekalla went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Grayson Suska went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Tyler Jendro earned a walk. Jon Bzdok went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Ryan Snyder went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Drew Yourczek earned a walk. The Blue Jays starting pitcher was Nick Frieler, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits and three runs. CJ Clear threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Blue Jays offense was led by Bryce Biniek, he went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Justin Cichon went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Welinski went 1-for-3 and he was hit twice by a pitch and Brady Burggraff earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Matt Swanson and CJ Clear both went 1-for4.

RANDALL CUBS 5 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 1

The Cubs defeated their league rivals the River Dogs, they out hit them nine to six, including seven players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Nathan Benning, he threw a complete game to earn the win. he gave up six hits, one run, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Cubs offense was led by Caleb Strack, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Kyle Peterschick went 1-for-4. Nathan Benning went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Zach Gwost went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Brett Strack went 1-for-3. Ricky Drew went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Matt Otremba earned a walk. Travis Wenzel went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Dylan Lukasavitz earned a walk and he scored a run. The River Dogs starting pitcher was Nate Psyck, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Henry threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and two walks. The River Dogs offense was led by Brady Brezinka, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Ryan Snyder went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Brady Yourczek, Joe Gaida and Drew Yourczek all went 1-for-3. Grayson Suska went 1-for-4, Tyler Jendro and John Bzdok earned a walk and Zach Cekalla scored a run.

BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS 6 SOBIESKI SKIS 0

The Billy Goats defeated their league rivals the Skis, they out hit them eight to six, including a home run and a triple. The Billy Goats put up three big runs in the eighth inning to seal the deal. Matt Tautges threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up six hits, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Billy Goats offense was led by Aaron Weber, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs. Ben Thoma went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Matt Kummet went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Kahl went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Andrew Rueckert went 1-for-4. Noah Boser went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Lane Girtz went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. The Skis starting pitcher was Jake Kapphahn, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Filippi threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Collin Eckman threw two innings, he gave up four hits and three runs. The Skis offense was led by Matt Baier, he went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk and Collin Kray went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Matt Filippi went 1-for-4, Dusty Parker went 1-for-3, Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-1 and Riley Czech earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

REGAL EAGLES vs. ATWATER CHUCKERS (1:30) SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE MONTICELLO POLECATS vs. CLEAR LAKE LAKERS (3:00)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 4 KIMBALL EXPRESS 1

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Express, they out hit them eight to six. The Clippers gave a pitching gem from their player/manager, lefty Matt Geislinger. He threw a complete game, he gave up six singles, one run, two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. The Clippers offense was led by Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger, he went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and he had three stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs. Veteran Dan Berg had a sacrifice fly and he was hit by a pitch and got credit for two RBIs. Carson Geislinger went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Kevin Kramer went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Landan Neiman went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brenden Ashton and Lincoln Haugen both went 1-for-4 and Carter Block earned a walk. The Express starting pitcher was Matt Dingmann, he threw six innings, he gave up seven singles, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Andy Dingmann threw three innings, he gave up a hit. The Express offense was led by Brooks Marquardt, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Brain Marquardt went earned a walk. Austin Roehle, Tommy Friesen and Scott Marquardt all went 1-for-4. Ben Johnson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Cade Marquardt earned a walk, Noah Young and Zach Schmidt both were hit by a pitch.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 9 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 8

The Hawks defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers, they out hit them eleven to nine. The Hawks collected a pair of doubles and a triple, they were aided by eight walks and four players had multi-hit games. The Hawks won in walk off fashion. Jackson Geislinger threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam Nistler threw two innings, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Wyatt Moehre gave up one hit, two runs and one walk. Austin Berg threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Austin Schlangen threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and one run. The Hawks offense was led by Sam Nistler, he went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Schlangen went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Cullen Hoffman went 2- for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cullen had the walk off single in the bottom of the ninth. Gavin Mathies went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Sorato Yamane earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-6, Riley Geislinger earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI, Jordan Kelm earned a walk and he scored a run, Austin Berg and Marly Kramer both earned a walk. The Lakers roster isn’t available so only numbers, their starting pitcher was No. 14, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. No. 25 threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Lakers offense was led by No. 3, he went 4-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored three runs. No. 4 went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and a stolen base and No. 26 went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. No. 18 went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. No. 2 went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs, No. 10 went 1-for-1, No. 7 earned a walk and he scored a run. No. 9 was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, No. 1 and No. 17 both earned a walk.

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 4 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3

The Nicks defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Brewers, they were out hit seven to six. The Nicks had very timely hitting and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Andrew Bautch, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Connor Lincoln closed it out with two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and one strikeout. The Nicks offense was led by Tyler Stanwick, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Tanner Anderson was credited for two RBIs. Tanner Rausch went 2-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Damien Lincoln had a stolen base. Alex Foehrenbacher and Dylan Rausch both went 1-for-4 and Andrew Bautch earned a walk. Connor Lincoln earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run and Matt Koshoi earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. The Brewers starting pitcher was JT Harren, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jake Lund threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Brady Kenning thew 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a walk and he recorded one strikeout. Reed Pfannenstein threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout. The Brewers offense was led by Derrik Orth, he went 1-for-4 with a home run two RBIs and JT Harren went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned three walks. Brady Kenning went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Reed Pfannesntein went 1-for-1. Josh Lanctot went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Logan Adams went 1-for-2, Cade Stang had a stolen base, Ethyn Fruth, Sam Iten and Luke Harren all earned a walk.

Exhibition Games

LITCHFIELD BLUES 4 CLEARWATER LAKERS 1

The Blues from the North Star league defeated their foe from the Sauk Valley league. They out hit them twelve to eight, including seven that collected hits. Their starting pitcher Joey Hyde threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight singles, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Blues offense was led by Bennett Lecher, he went 4-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Calvin Jones went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Jordan Lecher went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Avery Liestman went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Eric Hulterstrum was hit by a pitch. Ryan Quast went 1-for-4 and Caden Besemer went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Andrew Loch was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, No. 3 went 1-for-1 and No. 18 earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Preston Schlegel, he threw a complete game, he gave up twelve hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jack Grell, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk, Al Smith went 2-for-4 and Samson Schlegel earned a walk and he scored a run. Bryan McCallum, Jake Carper, Josh Tapio and Zeus Schlegel all went 1-for-4.

TWIN PORTS TIMBER 11 ST. JOSEPH JOES 4

The Twin Ports Timber from the Arrow Head West league defeated their Sauk Valley foe the Joes, they out hit them twelve to eleven, including a huge double and seven players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Payton Jeffries, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Evan Chalich threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Timbers offense was led by Jack Tiemann, he went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Kyle Baker went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Joe Udd went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Boos went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored three runs and Jordan Trimble went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Isaac Fugere went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run, Cam Peitrusa went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Cody Horan earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Joes starting pitcher was Jonah Schneider, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Blake Kilanowski threw 2 23 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Andrew Rott. He went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Ben Alvord went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Willie Willats went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and John Huebsch went 1-for-4. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-4 with a

double and he scored a run and Brandon Bloch earned a walk. Charlie Atkinson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Peyton Joos went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Brandon Bissett earned a walk.