Central MN Town Ball Report

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 6 MONTICELLO POLECATS 3

(Sunday July 23rd)

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Polecats, backed by six hits and they were aided by eight walks. The Muskies played very good defense in support of their pitchers. The Muskies starting pitcher was righty Adam Wenker, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up twelve hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty David Deminsky threw three innings to earn the save, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Deters, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and John Schumer was credited for a RBI and he earned two walks. Jace Otto went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Austin Henrichs earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cody Partch earned a walk and he scored a run, Brian Schellinger had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Ethan Carlson earned a walk.

The Polecats starting pitcher was Alex Otto, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brock Woitalla threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jason Axelberg, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Keenan Macek went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Michael Olson went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Brock Woitalla went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Braydon Hanson and Sam Dokkenbakken both went 2-for-4, Michael Revenig went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Steve VanVleet earned a walk.

BECKER BANDITS 15 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 3

(Sunday July 23rd)

The Bandits defeated their league rivals the River Cats, backed by eighteen hits, including three doubles and they played solid defense. The Bandits starting pitcher Cam Fischer threw a complete game, He gave up six hits, three runs, seven walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by six players with multi-hit games, led by Keenan Hjernstad, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ryan Groskreutz went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Kreeden Blomquist went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Mitch Louden went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Krenz went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Will Thorn went 1-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. Nolan Reiter went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Dalton Fouquette went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs and Jackson Thorn went 1-for-6 and he scored a run.

The River Cats starting pitcher was a Andy Nefs, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Cody Thiery threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ty Carper threw 2/3 of an inning, he retired two batters.

The River Cats offense was led by Jack Grell, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, Jon Affeldt went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Bryan McCallum went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jordan Picka went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel earned two walks and Samson and Preston Schlegel both earned a walk and Ty Carper earned a walk and he scored a run.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 5 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 0

(Sunday July 23rd)

The Joes defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by nine hits and solid defense. The starting pitcher for the Joes was lefty Isaac Benesh, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Charlie Atkinson threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Joes offense was led by Noah Bissett went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Andrew Rott went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Ben Alvord went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Hunter Blommer went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Lukas Thiesen went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Tanner Blommer went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Sam Schneider went 1-for-2 and Joey Atkinson earned walk and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Jackson Phillipp, he threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Stephen Ellingson, he went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Blake Brown and Matt Korte both went 1-for-4, Caleb Leintz, Jake Samuelson and Calvin Schmitz all earned a walk.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 9 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 8

(Sunday July 23rd)

The Stone Poneys defeated their league rivals the Cyclones, backed by eight hits, including a triple and a double and they were aided by eleven walks. They made some very outstanding plays on defense in support of their pitchers. Lefty Jalen Vorpahl started, he threw five innings. He gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Chase Heying threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jackson Vos threw three innings, to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Stone Poneys won in walk off style, the bases were loaded after a couple of walks and Gavan Schulte earned a walk to force in the winning run.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by nine players that collected eight hits, Gavan Schulte went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Josh Schaefer went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Will Kranz went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Kalen Lewis went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Teddy Fleming went 1-for-5. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs and Dan O’Connell went 1-for-1, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Player/manager Jeff Amann went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a pair of walks. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was Noah Jensen, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ethan Swanson threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, five runs, seven walks and he recorded seven strikeouts and Ben Rothstein issued one walk.

The Cyclones offense was led by Ben Rothstein, he went 2-for-5 with a grand slam for four huge RBIs. Player/manager Tyler Hemker went 2-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Justin Houge went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk and Andrew Bemboom went 2-for-5, he had a stolen base and scored a run. Dom Mathies went 2-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Pakkala went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Terrance Moody went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Noah Jensen earned a walk, he was a hit three times by a pitch and he scored a run.

BECKER BANDITS 3 ST. JOSEPH JOES 2

(Saturday July 22nd)

The Bandits defeated their league rivals the Joes, backed by six hits, including a home run and a double and they played very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Weston Schug, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Matthew Moe threw three innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Jackson Thorn, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-4 with a home run. Keenan Hjermstad went 1-for-4, Kreeden Blomquist went 1-for-3 and Nolan Reiter earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Joes starting pitcher was a Joey Atkinson, he threw nine innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Lukas Theisen, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and John Huebsch went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Joey Atkinson went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Charlie Atkinson went 1-for-3. Brandon Bissett went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Noah Bissett earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Blake Kilanowski earned a walk.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

KIMBALL EXPRESS 8 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 2

(Sunday July 23rd)

The Express defeated their league rivals the Rockies, backed by fourteen hits, including a pair of doubles, they were aided by five walks and he they played very good defense. The Express starting pitcher was Tommy Friesen, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Zach Dingmann threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Austin Ruehle, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Tommy Friesen went 4-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Adam Beyer went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Cade Marquardt went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk, Brooks Marquardt went 2-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Scott Marquardt went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Ben Johnson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Zach Schmidt went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Matt Friesen earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Rockies was Eli Backes, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Evan Acheson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Hunter Fuchs threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Brady Linn threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, and he issued one walk.

The Rockies offense was led by Jordan Neu went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Brady Blattner went 2-for-3. Joel Sowada went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Brady Leverington was credited for a RBI and Brady Weber earned a walk. David Jones went 1-for-4.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 9 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 6

(Saturday July 22nd)

No game stats shared by either manager, David Jonas or Tim Voigt.

Sorry players and fans!

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 12 EDEN VALLEY-HAWKS 1 (7 Innings)

(Sunday July 23rd)

No Game Stats reported by the teams

ARROWHEAD WEST LEAGUE

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 10 TWIN PORTS TIMBERS 0

(Sunday July 23)

The Springers defeated their league foes the Twin Ports Timbers, backed by six hits, including three doubles and tough defense. Their starting pitcher veteran righty Zach Femrite threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

Their offense was led by by Brian Hansen went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jeron Terres went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mason Primus went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Klehr was credited for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. BJ Huls earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI, Jack Arnold earned a walk and he scored a run, Brad Olson went 2-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk, Tate Wallat and Brady Schafer both earned a walk.

The Timbers starting pitcher was Joe Udd, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, seven walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jayden Hoffman threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jack Tiemann went 1-for-2 and Nathan Wickham, Mason Boos and Ethan Raye all earned a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 5 TWIN PORTS TIMBERS 1

(Sunday July 23rd)

The Springers defeated their league rivals the Timbers, backed by eight hits with tough defense. Their starting pitcher was Beck Loesch, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, one run, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw one inning in relief to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by BJ. Huls, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brad Olson went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Jack Arnold went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Drew Bulson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brady Klehr went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Mason Primus was credited for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brian Hansen went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Tate Wallet went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Drew VanLoy was hit by a pitch.

The Timbers starting pitcher was Connor Nygaard, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Nathan Wickham, he went 2-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Jack Tiemann went 1-for-3, Cole Ondrus went 1-for-3, Mason Boos went 1-for-1 and Ethan Raye earned a walk.

SOBIESKI SKIS 4 HAMEL HAWKS 0

(Sunday July 23rd)

The Skis defeated their Arrowhead West league rivals the Hamel Hawks, backed by eight hits, including three doubles and very tough defense. Their starting pitcher was Jake Kapphahn, he threw nine innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Joey Hanowski, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and and Matt Filippi went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Scott Litchy and Dusty Parker both went 1-for-4 and both had a double. Matt Baier went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Collin Eckman went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Riley Hirsch earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Hawks was Sam Westermeyer, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Nate Shoemaker threw four innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The offense was led by Dominic Adkins, he went 1-for-3 and Sam Westermeyer went 1-for-4. Zach Olson went 1-for-2, Nate Shoemaker earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Alex Pipenhagen was hit by a pitch.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 9 HAMEL HAWKS 7

(Sunday July 23rd)

The Mudcats defeated their league rivals the Hawks, backed by twelve hits, eight players collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Dylan Inniger, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Dylan Erholtz threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Tommy Horan threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mudcats offense was led by Dylan Inniger, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Bret Wendlandt went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Ty Syverson went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Toby Sayles went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored aa run. Dylan Erholtz went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Matt Samuelson went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Tommy Horan and Isaac Howe both went 2-for-5 and each scored a pair of runs and David Dorsey scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Sam Westermeyer, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Zach Olson threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Nate Shoemaker threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Hawks offense was led by Zach Olson, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Nate Schoemaker went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Brayden Gray went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Puncochar went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Sam Westermeyer went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Jarrett Briol went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and M. Kennedy went 1-for-1. Alex Pipenhagen went 2-for-2 and he scored a run, Andrew Leonhardt went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tyler Schell was hit by a pitch.

VICTORY LEAGUE

NISSWA LIGHTNING 4 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 2

(Sunday July 23rd)

The Lightning defeated their league rivals the Lumberjacks, backed by four hits, including a pair of home runs. Their starting pitcher Ekert threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nate DeChane, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs. Kody Ruedisili went 1-for-4 with a home run and Chris Peterson went 1-for-3 with a double. Aaron Jenkins went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Sam Peterson earned two walks and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Lumberjacks was righty Drew Beier, he threw a complete game, he gave up just four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and Mitch Loegering went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Dan Marod, Mitch Keeler and Chuck Hackett all went 2-for-4.

AVON LAKERS 8 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 0

(Sunday July 23rd)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Blue Jays, backed by thirteen hits, including two home runs and two doubles. They played great defense in support of their pitchers, Dominic Austing started, he threw seven innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Elian Mezquita threw 1 2/3 inning to close it out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Cole Wellmann, he went 3-for-3 with two home runs for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Ryan Janzen went 2-for-4 for a RBI, was hit by a pitch, he had three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Peyton Randall went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Elian Mezquita went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Caleb Curry went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Philippi went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Reese Gregory went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run, Carter Holthaus went 1-for-4 and Joe Dolan earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt.

The Blue Jays starting pitcher Levi Lampert threw seven innings, he gave up twelve hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Micah Ripplinger threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk. Their offense was led by Levi Lampert and Justin Cichon both went 1-for-4, CJ Clear went 1-for-3, Matt Swanson and Jack Primus both earned a walk.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 17 FLENSBURG FALCONS 0

(Sunday July 23rd)

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Falcons, backed by sixteen hits, including five doubles and very good defense. Their starting pitcher Austin Dickmann threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up on hit, no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

Their offense led by Jake Ethen, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs. Tanner Tomasek went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Charlie Slivnik went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs and Tyler Huls went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned three walks and he scored two runs. Austin Dickmann went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Luke Harren went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored four runs. Tanner Reis went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Peter Schumer went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Chris Voss went 3-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Russ Fellbaum, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Cooper Grasshorn gave up five hits, ten runs and the three walks. Ben Knopik threw three innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Lucas Younglom went 1-for-2.

OPOLE BEARS 8 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 4

(Sunday July 22nd)

The Bears defeated their league rivals the Black Sox, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Tate Lange, he threw 8 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts and Hunter Ahrens threw 1/3 of an inning.

The Bears offense was led by Tate Lange, he went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and Alex Lange went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Isaiah Folsom went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Dominick Hoikka went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Lange went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Max Posch went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Schmitz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Hunter Boeckerman earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The starting pitcher for the Black Sox was Andrew Kerzman, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nate Winter threw three innings, he gave up five hits and three runs.

Their offense was led by Bryan Benson, he went 4-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Braegelmann went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Trevor Sawyer went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Ike Sawyer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Johnson went 1-for-4 with a double and he was hit by a pitch, Cody Rose went 1-for-3 and Nate Mettenburg was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 17 FLENSBURG FALCONS 0

(Sunday July 23rd)

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Falcons, backed by sixteen hits, including five doubles and very good defense. Their starting pitcher Austin Dickmann threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up on hit, no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

Their offense led by Jake Ethen, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs. Tanner Tomasek went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Charlie Slivnik went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs and Tyler Huls went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned three walks and he scored two runs. Austin Dickmann went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Luke Harren went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored four runs. Tanner Reis went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Peter Schumer went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Chris Voss went 3-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Russ Fellbaum, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Cooper Grasshorn gave up five hits, ten runs and the three walks. Ben Knopik threw three innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Lucas Younglom went 1-for-2.

OPOLE BEARS 8 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 4

(Sunday July 22nd)

The Bears defeated their league rivals the Black Sox, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Tate Lange, he threw 8 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts and Hunter Ahrens threw 1/3 of an inning.

The Bears offense was led by Tate Lange, he went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and Alex Lange went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Isaiah Folsom went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Dominick Hoikka went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Lange went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Max Posch went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Schmitz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Hunter Boeckerman earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The starting pitcher for the Black Sox was Andrew Kerzman, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nate Winter threw three innings, he gave up five hits and three runs.

Their offense was led by Bryan Benson, he went 4-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Braegelmann went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Trevor Sawyer went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Ike Sawyer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Johnson went 1-for-4 with a double and he was hit by a pitch, Cody Rose went 1-for-3 and Nate Mettenburg was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

PIERZ BREWERS 6 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 3

(Sunday July 23rd)

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Riverdogs, backed by twelve hits, including two home runs, a triple and two doubles. Their starting pitcher Jonah Prokott threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Peter Schommer threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up two hits and one run.

Their offense was led by Ryan Stuckmayer, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a triple for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Gunnar Wicklund went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Mike Leidenfrost went 2-for-5 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Jonah Prokott and Preston Veith both went 1-for-4 and Kaden Kruschek was credited for a RBI. Rylee Rausch went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher was Zach Leibold, he threw eight innings, he gave up twelve hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Riverdogs offense was led by Grayson Suska, he went 2-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Zack Cekalla went 2-for-4 with a double and Tyler Jendro went 2-for-4. Nate Psyck and Ryan Snyder both went 1-for-4, Joe Gaida and Brady Brezinka both went 1-for-4 and each scored a run.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 1

(Sunday July 23rd)

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles and good defense. Their starting pitcher was Carter Thelen, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Tanner Arceneau threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tanner Arceneau, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brady Goebel went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Avery Schmitz went 2-for-4 with a double. Kyle Lieser went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ben Schroeder went 2-for-2 and he scored a run, Ryan Messer had a sacrifice bunt, Carter Thelen had a stolen base and Scott Lieser earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Trent Wendlandt, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tori Olmscheid threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The offense was led by Trent Wendlandt, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Grant Ludwig went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Sam Hopfer went 1-for-3 with a walk, Nick Dingman went 1-for-2 and Tori Olmscheid had two sacrifice bunts.

ELROSA SAINTS 6 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 5

(Sunday July 23rd)

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Chargers in walk off fashion, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run. The starting pitcher pitcher for the Saints was Riley Meyer, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, four runs and five walks. Ashton Dingmann threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Derek Wiener, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and Jackson Peter went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Peyton Winter went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ashton Dingmann went 1-for-5 with a walk off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to secure the win for the Saints. Andrew Weller went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Blaine Fischer went 2-for-4, with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-5 and he scored a run.

The staring pitcher for the Chargers was Anthony Revermann, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Devon Orbeck threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers offense was led by Devon Orbeck, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Owen Meyer went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base and Ben Welle went 1-for-4 with a double. Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jamie Terres went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dylan Gertken was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base, Eric Terres had a stolen base and he scored a run and Corey Schoenberg scored a run.

RICHMOND ROYALS 8 ROSCOE RANGERS 1

(Sunday July 23rd)

The Royals defeated their league rivals the Rangers, backed by nine hits, aided by nine walks and backed by two home runs, a triple and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty DJ Schleicher, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up twelve hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Cole Schmitz, he went 3-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Justin Schroeder went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and Brennan O’Brien went 1-for-4 with a home run and he earned a walk. Austin Larson went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Dalton Thelen went 2-for-3 with triple, a sacrifice bunt, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Thelen went 2-for-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored aa run. Kyle Budde earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs, Grady Notch earned a walk and Luke Jokela scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Rangers was Joshah Vanderbeek, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Bryce Vanderbeek threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Parker Brezinka threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk and Russ Leyendecker threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rangers offense was led by Jordan Schleper and Russ Leyendecker both went 2-for-5. Parker Brezinka and Joshah Utsch both went 2-for-4, Austin Pauls and Bryce Vanderbeek both went 1-for-4. Max Athmann went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Chris Vanderbeek went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had a sacrifice bunt.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 10 GREENWALD CUBS 0 (7 Innings)

(Sunday July 23rd)

The Silverstreaks defeated their league rivals the Cubs, backed by nine hits, including two home runs and a double. They put up four big runs in both the third and the fourth innings. They played very good defense in support of their starting pitcher. Veteran Righty Jim Thull, threw a complete game, seven innings. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The offense was led by Brandon Holm, he went 1-for-4- with a home run for three RBIs and Neal Anderson went 3-for-4 for two RBIs. Caden Sand went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Will Funk went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Logan Funk went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks and Ty Reller was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Birr earned three walks, he had three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Schiffler was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk and Jacob Hinnenkamp had a sacrifice bunt.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Brett Engelmeyer, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Engelmeyer threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Tyler Engelmeyer and Kegan Stueve both went 1-for-3 with a double, Tyler Leukam went 1-for-3 and Brett Engelmeyer earned a walk.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

REGAL EAGLES 15 STARBUCK STARS 8

(Sunday July 23rd)

The Eagles defeated their league rivals the Stars, backed by nine hits and they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Brandon Wedel, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Grant Paffrath threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Blake Karsch, he went 3-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nate Meyer went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Knutson went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jordan Wosmek earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Derek Dengerud went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit three times by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. J. Beier went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Adrian Belden was credited for two RBIs. Chi Schnieder earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs, J. Beier earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Bennet Schultz scored a run.

The Stars starting pitcher was A. VerSteeg, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Darion Alexander threw two innings, he gave up two hits, eight runs and three walks. M.Gruber threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout and M. Gruber threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Stars offense was led by M. Gruber, he went 2-for-4 for four RBIs and M. Gruber went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Darion Alexander went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Drew Olsonaski went 1-for-4 for a RBI and and M. Gruber went 1-for-6 and he scored a run. A. VerSteeg went 3-for-4 and he scored a run, Andy Toop was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, A. VerSteeg scored a run and Jackson Hendrickson was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk.

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

LEAGUE PLAYOFF GAMES/ARROWHEAD WEST LEAGUE GAMES

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Saturday July 29th

Becker Bandits @ Sartell Muskies

Monticello Polecats @ Clearwater River Cats

Sunday July 30th

Sartell Stone Poneys @ St. Jospeh Joes

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Sunday July 30th

Luxemburg Brewers @ Watkins Clippers (2:00) @ Watkins

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

Saturday July 29th

Regal Eagles @ New London-Spicer Twins

Sunday July 30th

Winner of Regal/NLS vs. Paynesville Pirates (11:00) @ Atwater Chuckers

Winner vs. Atwater Chuckers to follow @ Atwater

VICTORY LEAGUE

Friday July 28th

St. Stephen Steves @ Avon Lakers (7:30) @ Avon

Saturday July 29th

Pierz Lakers @ Foley Lumberjacks @ (TBA) @ Foley

ARROWHEAD WEST LEAGUE (REGIONAL)

League Standings

MOORHEAD BREWERS 4-1

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 4-2

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 4-2

SOBIESKI SKIS 4-3

HAMEL HAWKS 0-8

TWIN PORT TIMBERS 0-2

Saturday July 29th

Cold Spring Springers @ Moorhead Brewers (2:00)

Cold Spring Springers @ Moorhead Mudcats (4:30

Sunday July 30th

Sobieski Skis @ Moorhead Bewers 2:00

Sobieski Skis @ Moorhead Mudcats 5:00