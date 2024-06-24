Central MN Town Ball Report

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my eleventh year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

WEDNESDAY JULY 19th

MONTICELLO POLECATS 10 RAMSEY RENEGADES 0

The Polecats from the Sauk Valley league defeated their foe the Renegades from the Eastern Minny league. They out hit them fourteen to two, including a pair of doubles and nine players collecting hits. This included five with multi-hit games. They played solid defense and one big inning, they put up six runs in the fourth inning. The Polecats starting pitcher was Michael Revenig, he threw five innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Jason Axelberg threw one inning, he recorded three strikeouts. Steven VanVleet threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Polecats offense was led by Jason Axelberg, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Cole Bovee went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Micheal Olson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Nick Lemke went 2-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Keenan Macek went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brock Woitalla went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Connor Wollenzieu went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Dallas Miller earned a walk, he had stolen base and he scored a run. Caden King went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. The Renegades starting pitcher was Michael Prosch, he threw four innings, he gave up thirteen hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jayden Dymanyk threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs and one walk. Their offense was led by Jake Saari, he went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Jacob Prosch went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Tyler Cowden earned a walk.

FRIDAY JUNE 21ST

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 4 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 0

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Cyclones, they each collected six hits. They had a big double for three runs early and they never looked back, they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was lefty John Schumer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six singles, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Muskies offense was led by Levi Lampert, he went 1-for-5 with a double for three RBIs. Andrew Deters went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Austin Henrichs went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Jace Otto went 1-for-4 with a double and Adam Schellinger earned a pair of walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Cody Partch earned a walk and he scored a run, Jacob Merrill earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Tim Burns and Andrew Ritter both earned a walk. The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was Noah Jensen, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Swanson threw two innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Cyclones offense was led by Noah Jensen, he went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Justin Houge went 1-for-3. Noah Hemker, Ben Rothstein and Jeff Solorz all went 1-for-4 and Owen Arndt was hit by a pitch.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 5 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 4

The Stone Poneys defeated their league rivals the River Cats, they were out hit twelve to six. They had a huge double and they played very good defense, they put up three runs in the first and a pair on the second inning, they were aided by six walks. Their starting pitcher was Jackson Vos, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up ten his, four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nate Nierenhausen threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Stone Poneys offense was led by Shawn Lindsay, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Dan O’Connell went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Will Kranz went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Dylan Simones went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Josh Tinklenberg earned a pair of walks. Gavan Schulte earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Josh Schaefer earned a walk and he scored a run. The River Cats starting pitcher was Jake Carper, he threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The River Cats offense was led by Samson Schlegel, he went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Bryan McCallum went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Preston Schlegel earned a walk. Ty Carper went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Jake Carper went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jack Grell went 1-for-4.

SARTELL MUSKIES 8 ST. JOSEPH JOES 5

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Joes, they out hit them thirteen to six. They were down 4-1 early, they come back a with pair of runs in three innings and with a pair of big doubles. They had very good defense in support of veteran righty Adam Wenker, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. The Muskies offense was led by Brian Schellinger, he went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs and Adam Schellinger went 3-for-5 for two RBIs. Austin Henrichs went 3-for- for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Tim Burns went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Wes Johnson went 2-for-5. Jacob Grubele went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Levi Lampert went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and veteran catcher Cody Partch earned a walk. The Joes starting pitcher was Isaac Benesh, he threw eight innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two walks, one run and he recorded one strikeout. The Joes offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Noah Bissett went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run and Lukas Thiesen earned a walk and he scored a run. John Huebsch went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Ben Alvord went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Andrew Rott, Jonah Schnieder and Parker Schultz all earned a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES vs. ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS Rained Out

ELROSA “ELITE” EIGHT

ELROSA SAINTS 4 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 2

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Chargers at their “Elite” tournament, they out hit them eight to three. They collected a pair of doubles and they played great defense in support of a good pitching performance. Peyton VanBeck started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Will VanBeck threw four innings to earn the save, he issued one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Derek Wiener went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Ashton Dingmann went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and. Will VanBeck earned a walk. Peyton Winter went 1-for3 and Blaine Fischer earned two walks, he had pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. The Chargers starting pitcher was Ben Welle, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Anthony Reverman threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. The Chargers offense was led by Eric Terres, he went 2-for-4 with a triple, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dylan Gertken went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Austin Schoenberg was credited for a RBI. Jamie Terres, Ben Welle and Owen Meyer all earned a walk.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 1 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 0

The Twins from the County Line league defeated the Brewers from the Central Valley league, they were out hit four to three. The starting pitcher for the Twins was Dylan Arndorfer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four singles, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Twins offense was led by Jake Rambow, he went 1-for-3 and he scored the games only run. Derek Dolezal went 1-for-3, Ben Kulset went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk and Hunter Magnuson earned a walk. The Brewers starting pitcher was JT Harren, he threw six innings, he gave up three singles, one run, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Their offense was led by JT Harren, he went 2-for-3, Luke Schmidt went 1-for-3, Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-2, Max Kiffmeyer and Dusty Adams both earned a walk. ELROSA SAINTS 1 VESLELI WARRIORS 0 The Saints defeated the Warriors to advance to the championship game of their “ELITE 8”, they out hit them four to three. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty Ethan Vogt, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Kevin Kuefler, Blaine Fischer and Ashton Dingmann all went 1-for-3. Luke Illies went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Jackson Peter had a stolen base and he scored a run, Peyton Winter and Derek Wiener both earned a walk. The Warriors starting pitcher was Jackson Jirik, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, one run, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Eddie Serik went 2-for-3, Mason Mayer went 1-for-2 and Kyle Carlberg had a walk.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 17 FERGUS FALLS HURRICANES 12

The Twins from the County Line defeated the Hurricanes from the Resorters League, they out hit them eightteen to fourteen. The twins collected a double and a triple and eight players that collected hits, including four with multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher was Josh Soine, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Mike Danielson threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Jett Salonek, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Dolezal went 4-for-6 for three RBIs and he had a pair of stolen bases. Jake Rambow went 4-for-6 with a double, a stolen base and he scored three runs and Ben Kulset went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Josh Soine went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs and Mike Danielson earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Dalton Rambow went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Dylan Arndorfer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Hunter Magnuson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored three runs, Rylan Shimek scored a run and Scott Rambow earned a walk. The Hurricanes starting pitcher was Darin Stanislawki, he threw four innings, he gave up twelve hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Owen Kruger threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, seven runs and four walks. Carston Fronning threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and two runs. Their offense was led by Tosten Mann, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Darin Stanlawksi went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Sean Mcguire went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Austin Stanislawksi went 1-for2 for three RBIs and Alex Hensch had a pair of walks and he scored a run. Owen Kruger went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Logan Larson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Carter Thielke went 2-for-3, with a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run and Carston Fronning went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run.

ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 1 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 0

The River Dogs from the Victory League defeated the Chargers from the Stearns County league, they out hit them four to three. The River Dogs played very good defense in support of lefty Nate Psyck. He threw eight innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Drew Yourczek went 1-for-3 for a RBI to drive in the walk off run, he drove in Grayson Suska. Grayson went 1-for2, he earned a walk. Tyler Jendro and Joe Gaida both went 1-for-3 and Brady Yourczek had a stolen base. The Chargers starting pitcher was Anthony Reverman, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Austin Schoenberg threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Dylan Gertken went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Ben Welle went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Daniel Spanier went 1-for-3 and Ethan Meyer had a stolen base.

ELROSA SAINTS 11 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 4

The Saints from the Stearns County League defeated the Twins from the County Line league for the “ELITE 8 Championship”. They out hit them fourteen to seven, including three home runs and four doubles. Their starting pitcher was Ashton Dingmann, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Wyatt Steffensen threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, went 3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Derek Wiener went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and he scored two runs. Blaine Fischer went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Ashton Dingman went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Peyton Winter went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Will VanBeck went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned walk and he scored a run and Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-4 with a double. The Twins starting pitcher was Ben Kulset, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jett Salonek threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Twins offense was led by Dylan Arndorfer, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Josh Soine earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Rylan Shimek went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jett Salonek had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Hunter Danielson went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Dalton Rambow went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Hunter Magnuson went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Scott Rambow went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

SATURDAY JUNE 22ND

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS vs. SARTELL MUSKIES (6:00) (CANCELLED)_ CLEARWATER RIVER CATS vs. COLD SPRING SPRINGERS (Rained Out)

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS vs. ST. JOSEPH JOES (1:30) (Rained Out)

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE REGAL EAGLES 2 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 1

The Eagles defeated their league rivals the Pirates, they each collected three hits in this pitchers dual. The Eagles collected three doubles and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Connor Rohloff, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Grant Paffrath threw three innings, he gave up three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Will Roguske threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts. The Eagles offense was led by Josh Beier, he went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles for a RBI. Jordan Wosmek went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs, Bennet Schultz earned a pair of walks, Luke Knutson earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Tyler Kemen earned a walk. The Pirates starting pitcher was Grady Fuchs, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Abe Bullard, he went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-2 with a double. Blake Vagle went 1-for-4 with a double, Garrett Luisink earned a walk, he had a sacrifice fly and he was credited for a RBI, Tanner Stanley and Sam Oehrlein both earned a walk.

REGAL EAGLES 5 NORWAY LAKE-SUNBURG LAKERS 3

The Eagles defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they each collected eight hits. Their starting pitcher was Brandon Wedel, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Gabe Rohman threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Will Roguske threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Eagles offense was led by Joe Beier, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jordan Beier scored a run. Grant Paffrath went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Derek Dengerud went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Chi Schneider went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Bennett Schultz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and, Nathan Meyer earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and. Jordan Wosmek went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. The Lakers starting pitcher was Weston Gjerde, he threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, five run, one walk and he recorded two strikeout. Their offense was led by Aaron Zimmer, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI, Luke Jeseritz went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Jaiden Henjum went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Weston Gjerde went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Logan Runidgen earned two walks and he scored a run. Eric Zimmer went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, James Cortez went 1-for-5 and Luke Ruter went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 14 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 2

The Lumberjacks defeated their league rival the Steves, they out hit them ten to five. They did collect four doubles and two home runs, they put up ten runs in the first inning and they were aided by six walks. Their starting pitcher was Mike Moulzolf, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Lumberjacks offense was led by Ryan Chmielewski, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Zwicki went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Charles Hackett went 2-for-2 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he scored three runs and he was hit by a pitch. Dan Marod went 1-for4 for two RBIs and Mitch Keeler earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Colby Johnson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs, Mitch Loegering earned a walk and he scored a run, Wyatt Zwicki earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and No. 22 went 1- for-2. The Steves starting pitcher was Jake Schelonka, he threw one inning, he gave up five hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Motschke gave up three hits, four runs and two walks. Nick Krippner threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Cole Fuecker, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Jake Schelonka went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks. Logan Siemers went 1-for-3 with a double and Jack Greenlun earned a walk. Matt Meyer went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Carter Kent went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Derek Durant scored a run.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 12 FREEPORT BLACK SOXS 2

(NO GAME STATS AVAILABLE) AVON LAKERS 4 FORT RIPLEY REBELS 2

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Rebels, they out hit them eleven to ten. They collected three doubles and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Matt Pichelman, he threw five innings. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Drew Lieser threw two innings, he gave up four hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Cole Wellmann threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Cole Wellmann, he went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Carter Holthaus went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Elliot Burnett went 1-for-4. Player/manager Caleb Curry went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Philippi went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Bennett Hylla earned a pair of walks. Payton Randall went 1- for-4 and Joe Dolan earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. The Rebels starting pitcher was Adam Jensen, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Bryce Flanagan threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. The Rebels offense was led by Eli Roberts, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Bill Sather went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Bryce Flanagan went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Mason Argir went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Brett Kramer and Josh Hukriede both went 1-for-4 and Alex Happajoki went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 14 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 2

The Lumberjacks defeated their league rivals the Black Sox, they out hit them seventeen to seven. They collected six doubles and a home run, they put up seven runs in the first and five in the eighth innings. Their starting pitch was Alex Foss, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Hunter Hamers threw one inning to close it out, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 3-for-5 with three doubles for four RBIs and he scored a run. Ryan Chmielewski went 3-for-5 for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Dan Marod went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBI and Joe Zwicki went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a trio of runs. Wyatt Zwicki went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Nick Hoffman went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Chuck Hackett went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Colby Johnson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Vince Jurek went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Sam Keeler scored a run. The Black Sox starting pitcher was Andrew Kerzman, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up seventeen hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Bryan Benson, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Isaac Sawyer went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jake Braegelman went 1- for-3 for a RBI and Ryan Liebrenz scored a run. Matt Johnson, Carter Neuenschwander and Ryan Herdering went 1-for-3 and scored a run.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 12 ST. WENDELL SAINTS 2

The Lightning defeated their league rivals the Saints, they out hit them eleven to seven. They collected four doubles and a home run and they were aided by twelve walks. Their starting pitcher was Nick Ackerman, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Lightning offense was led by Kody Ruedisilli, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he had a walk, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Jeremiah Piepkorn went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Drew Boland had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Sam Peterson went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Brett Jenkins had four walks. Nick Kostaska went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk, a stolen base and he scored and Aaron Jenkins had a walk. Riley Derosier went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run, Matt Casperson earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Tristan Miller scored a run. The Saints starting pitcher was Austin Dickmann, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Logan Harren threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout. Luke Harren gave up one hit, one run and one walk. Their offense was led by Jake Ethan, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles and Will Ethan went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run Aiden Micholski went 2-for3, Tanner Reis went 1-for3-, Tanner Tomasek went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Tyler Huls earned a walk.

SOBIESKI SKIS 11 PIERZ BULLDOGS 1

The Skis defeated their league rivals the Bulldogs, they out hit them fifteen to nine. The Skis collected three doubles and they had eight players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Beau Thoma, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, one run, no walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Collin Eckman threw one inning to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts. The Skis offense was led by Collin Kray, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Thoma went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Zach Opatz went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Dusty Parker went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Matt Filippi earned a walk and he scored a run. Collin Eckman went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Hunter Filippi earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Beau Thoma went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs and Owen Bode went 1-for-5 with a double. Joey Hanowski went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored run. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Cody Weiss, he threw four innings, he gave up twelve hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Keagon Frisbie threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Will Dehler threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and one walk. The Bulldogs offense was led by Craig Luberts, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Deegan Beck went 1-for-4 with a double. Cody Weiss went 2-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases and Reece Hubbard went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Keegan Frisbie went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Gunnar Gustafson went 1-for-3.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 11 ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 3

The Steves defeated their league rivals the Devils, they out hit them sixteen to four. They collected three home runs, four doubles and they were aided by six walks. They had eight players collect hits and five players with multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher was Chris Belling, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Cole Fuecker threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Joe Tuholsky threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Greenlun threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. The Steves offense was led by Charlie Kent he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Fuecker went 3-for-5 with a home run and double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Schlonka went 3-for-6 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Meyer went 1-for-6 with a home run for two RBIs and Joel Tuholsky was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Greenlun went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Derek Durant went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Logan Siemers went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Andrew Wollak went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. The Devils starting pitcher was Connor Knottel, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. No. 25 threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and three walks. Hunter Wicklund threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Devils offense was led by No. 25 he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Kyle Welle went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk. Luke Zontelli went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Connor Knottel was hit twice by a pitch and Nate Eschenbacker was hit by a pitch. Konnor Wicklund went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Alex Guggisberg earned a walk, Jake Zelinsky earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for two RBIs and M. Lennantson was hit by pitch and he scored a run.

SUNDAY JUNE 23RD

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 12 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 8

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Cyclones, they were out hit seventeen to twelve. The Lakers collected two doubles and two home runs, their starting pitcher was Jackson Phillipp, he threw eight innings to earn the win. he gave up seventeen hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jordan Golombiecki closed it out, with one inning in relief, he gave up one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Lakers offense was led by Caleb Leintz, he went 5-for-5 with a home run and a pair of doubles for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Jake Samuelson went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. B. Brown went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and Trevor Fleege went 1-for-5. Matt Korte went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk, B. Brown went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs, Tom Gohman went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Quentin Dukowitz was hit by a pitch. The Cyclones starting pitcher was Alex Harren, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Aiden Motte threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Cyclones offense led by Dom Mathies, he went 4-for-5 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan Hemker went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Hemker went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Rothstein went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Shea Koster went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Luke Pakkala went 2-for-3 for a RBI, and Noah Jensen went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Ethan Mader went 3-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 8 BECKER BANDITS 4

The River Cats defeated their league rivals the Bandits, they out hit them ten to eight. They collected a pair of home runs and they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Cody Thiery, he threw six innings, he gave up four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andy Nefs closed it out with three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, and he recorded two strikeouts. The River Cats offense was led by Samson Schlegel, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Ty Carper went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Zeus Schlegel earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Picka went 1-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and Jake Carper earned a walk. Bryan McCallum went 2-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Preston Schlegel went 1- for-2, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Josh Tapio went 1-for-2. The starting pitcher for the Bandits was Will Thorn, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Kevin Fischer threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, five runs and four walks. Andrew Kolbinger threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Bandits offense was led by Connor Rolf, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Mitch Louden went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Thorn went 2-for-4 and Will Thorn went 1-for-4. Matt Krenz went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run, Keenan Hjermstad was credited for a RBI, Nolan Reiter had a stolen base and he scored a run, Dalton Fouquette had a stolen base and Josh Groskreutz scored a run.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

KIMBALL EXPRESS 9 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 1

The Express defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them six to five. They played solid defense and they were aided by ten walks. Their starting pitcher was Matt Dingmann, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Dingmann threw two innings, he recorded two strikeouts. Tommy Friesen threw two innings, he recorded two strikeouts. The Express offense was led by Matt Friesen, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Ashton “Shuggs” Hanna went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tommy Friesen went 1-for-4 and Austin Ruehle was credited for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joe Hess was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored run. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-2, he earned a pair walks and he scored two runs, Brian Marquardt had a sacrifice bunt and Cade Marquardt earned two walks. Cody Leither and Noah Young both scored a run and Zach Schmidt earned a walk. The Lakers starting pitcher was Adam Braun, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Mitch Wieneke threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Blake Kunkel, he went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Adam Braun earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Lenzmeier and Andrew Schmidt both went 1-for-3, Grant Wensman went 2-for-2 and Derrick Garding went 1-for-1.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 1 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 0

The Rockies defeated their league rivals the Nicks, they out hit the six to five. Their starting pitcher was Jake Brinker, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts Evan Acheson threw two innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded a strikeout. David Jonas threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. The Rockies offense was led by Jordan Neu, he went 1-for-5 with a double and Brady Leverington went 2-for-4. Austin Dufner, Brady Linn and Brady Weber all went 1-for-4 and Luke VanErp earned a walk. The Nicks starting pitcher was Dylan Rausch, he threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Tanner Anderson threw one inning, he gave up one hit. The Nicks offense was led by Matt Koshiol, he went 2-for-3 and Andrew Bautch went 1-for-4. Connor Lincoln went 1-for-5 and Damien Lincoln went 1-for-3.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 5 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 2

The Hawks defeated their league rivals the Gussies, they out hit them eleven to three. They collected four doubles and a triple and they played good defense. The Hawks starting pitcher was Connor Holthaus, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Arends threw four innings to close it out, he gave up two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Hawks offense was led by Sam Nistler, he went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Cullen Hoffman went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Gavin Mathies went 2-for-3 with a triple, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cain Renner went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Sorato Yamane went 1-for-4. The Gussies starting pitcher was Travis Laudenbach, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Truman Toenjes threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. The Gussies offense was led by Nate Gwost, he went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a pair of walks and Aaron Fruth was credited for a RBI. Paul Meyer and Trey Toenjes both went 1-for-3, Nevin Bloom and Marcus Lommel both earned a walk and Truman Toenjes earned a walk and he scored a run.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

GREENWALD CUBS 4 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 0

The Cubs defeated their league rivals the Martins, they out hit them seven to four. They put up four runs in the first and they made numerous key plays thru out to hang on for a big win. Their starting pitcher was Brett Engelmeyer, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Grant Moscho threw one inning to close it out, he gave up a hit and he recorded two strikeouts. The Cubs offense was led by Kegan Stueve, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and Brett Engelmeyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Sam Frieler went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Tyler Hoffman was hit by a pitch. Gabe Schweiters went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Tyler Engelmeyer had a stolen base and he scored a run, Brayton Dobmeier and Grant Moscho both were hit by a pitch and scored a run. The Martins starting pitcher was Ben Schroeder, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Scott Lieser threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. The Martins offense was led by Bryan Schlangen and Carter Thelen, they both went 2-for-4 and Matt Schlangen went 1-for-1. Kyle Lieser went 1-for-4, Ben Schroeder went 1-for-2, Brady Goebel and Jake Lauer both earned a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 7 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 6

The Royals defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them nine to six. The Royals played very good defense in support of their pitcher and they had timely hitting. Luke Jokela threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Talen Braegelman threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw three innings to close it out, he gave up one hit, one run, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Royals offense was led by Jack Boos, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brock Rothstein went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair runs. Cole Schmitz went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Carter Thelen had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen and Goose Hadley both went 1-for-5 and both scored a run and Sam Holthaus earned a walk. The Lakers starting pitcher was Trent Wendlandt, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Wessel threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded one strikeout. Grant Ludwig threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and one run. The Lakers offense was led by Shane Kampsen, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Olmscheid went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Owen Brick went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Carter Wessel went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Isaac Lieser earned a pair of walks. Grant Ludwig went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Matt Lieser, Dylan Nordhues both scored a run and Trent Wendlandt earned two walks.

NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 13 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 2

The Silver Streaks defeated their league rivals the Grovers, they out hit them fourteen to five. They collected four doubles and a home run and they were aided by six walks. Their starting pitcher was Ty Reller, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts to earn the win. Brandon Holm threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Their offense was led by Carter Birr, he went 4-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Zach Birr went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ty Reller went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and he scored two runs and Brandon Holm was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Logan Funk went 2-for-2 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored four runs and Will Funk went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Devin Hansen went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Carter Schiffler was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Caden Sand went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Chad Funk scored a run. The Grovers starting pitcher was Alex Welle, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, and one walk. Jordan Klaphake threw four innings, he gave up five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Joe Schwinghamer threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. The Grovers offense was led by Tyler Moscho, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Jordan Klaphake went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Alex Welle and Josh Olmscheid both went 1-for-3 and Aaron Meyer went 1-for-1.

RED RIVER VALLEY LEAGUE

MOORHEAD BREWERS 2 CENTENNIAL COUGARS 1

The Brewers defeated the Cougars, they out hit them six to four. The Brewers collected one double and they play awesome defense. Veteran righty David Ernst threw a complete game, he gave up four singles, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Brewers offense was led by Carter Ades, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Andrew Penney went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Mike Peschel went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jeremy Peschel earned a walk. Spencer Flaten went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks, David Ernst went 1-for-4 and Marcus Wohl went 1-for-3. The Cougars starting pitcher was Benny McDonald, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Sam Kiliber threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. The Cougars offense was led by Ethan Pettis, he went 2-for-3 and Caden Klebba had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Bryson Mohs went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Jackson Koenig went 1-for-3, Sam Kliber had a walk and Garrett Stauffacher was hit by a pitch.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 8 BUFFALO BULLDOGS 7

The Brewers from the Red River League defeated the Bulldogs from the North Star league, they were out hit by them nine to seven. The Brewers were aided by eight walks and some timely hitting. Their starting pitcher was Brook Lyter, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jeremy Peschel threw three innings, he gave up one hit and one walk. The Brewers offense was led by Marcus Wohl, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. David Ernst went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Andrew Penney went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Spencer Flaten earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored three runs and Kyle Voltin was credited for a RBI. Kaleb Binstock went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Carter Ades went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mike Peschel earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Jeremy Peschel earned a walk and he scored a run. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Mike Weber, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Caleb Bauer gave up two runs and two walks. Jon Earle threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and two walks. Their offense was led by JD O’Donnell, he went 2-for-4 for two RBI and he scored two runs. Evan Sueffker went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Noah Christianson went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Tom Eckstein went 2-for-4, Ethan Hansen was credited for a RBI and Colton Haight had a walk and he scored a run. Cal James went 1-for-5 and Justin Johnson went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs.

BURNSVILLE BOBCATS 10 MOORHEAD BREWERS 6

The Bobcats defeated their foe the Brewers, they out hit them fifteen to eleven. They collected five doubles and they put up five runs in the fourth inning. Their starting pitcher Brandon Hugo threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Kade Bowar threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Noah Juliar, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Aaron Pfaff went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Joe Robinson went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs and earned a walk and Jonah Dawson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Andrew Hanson went 3-for-4 with a double, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs and Tim Urlaub had two sacrifice flies for three RBIs and he scored a run. Tyler Hill went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he had a pair of walks, two stolen bases and he scored a run and Zach Andreason went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. The Brewers starting pitcher was Kyle Voltin, he threw four innings, he gave up thirteen hits, nine runs, two walks. Andrew Penny threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and two walks and Spencer Flaten threw one inning, he gave up one walk. The Brewers offense was led by Spencer Flaten, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Kyle Voltin went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Marcus Wohl went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Andrew Penney went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Ades went 1- for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Kaleb Binstock went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Mike Peschel went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jeremy Peschel went 1-for-3.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 7 FOSSTON TRASH PANDAS 0

The Mudcats defeated their league rivals the Trash Pandas, they out hit them eleven to four. They collected a double and a triple and they had nine players collect hits. Their starting pitcher was Gavin Gast, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Ty Syverson threw 1 2//3 innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack Naugle threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired one batter. The Mudcats offense was led by Isaac Howe, he went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Andy Gravdahl went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Caiden Kjelstrom went 1- for-3 for a RBI, he earned walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored run. Wyatt Kunkel went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Naugle went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Aaron Reierson went 1-for2 with a stolen base. Tommy Horan went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Jackson Huskey went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and David Dorsey went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. The Trash PANDAS starting pitcher was No. 3, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Cullen Norland threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and one walk. Their offense was led by Cullen Norland, he went 1-for-4 with a double, No. 3 went 1- for-3 with a walk, Hudson Boushe went 1-for-4 and No. 11 went 1-for-2 with a walk.