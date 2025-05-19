Central MN Section Softball Playoffs Start Today

The Cathedral softball team is the #1 seed in the upcoming Section 6-2-A playoffs and will host #16 seed Milaca at 4 p.m. today at Rivers Edge Park in Waite Park.

Section 6-2-A

(1st Round)

#16 Milaca at #1 Cathedral, 4pm

#9 Holdingford at #8 Pillager, 3pm

#13 Royalton at #4 Pierz, 5pm

#12 Osakis at #5 Paynesville, 3pm

#15 Sauk Centre at #2 Kimball, 3:30pm

#10 Eden Valley-Watkins at #7 Foley, 5pm

#14 Albany at #3 Melrose, 5pm

#11 Staples-Motley at #6 Pequot Lakes, 5pm

(Quarterfinal games are scheduled for Tuesday May 20)

Section 8-3-A

#1 ROCORI (has first round bye)

#5 Little Falls at #4 Hutchinson, 4:30pm (Tuesday May 20)

#7 Fergus Falls at #2 Alexandria, 4:30pm (Tuesday May 20)

#6 Detroit Lakes at #3 Willmar, 4:30pm (Tuesday May 20)

Section 8-4-A

Play-In

#9 Buffalo at #8 Elk River, 4:30pm (Monday May 19)

Buffalo/Elk River winner at #1 STMA, 4:30pm (Tuesday May 20)

#5 Moorhead at #4 St. Cloud Crush, 4:30pm (Tuesday May 20)

#7 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #2 Sartell-St. Stephen, 4:30pm (Tuesday May 20)

#6 Bemidji at #3 Brainerd, 4:30pm (Tuesday May 20