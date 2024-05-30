Central MN High School Baseball Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SECTION TOURNAMENT RESULTS

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

WEDNESDAY MAY 29th

HIGH SCHOOL SECTION BASEBALL SECTION 6AA GAMES

STAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS 2 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 1

The Cardinals defeated their section rivals the Huskers, they both collected three hits. There were a couple of mis-plays by each team, but there were some very good defensive plays made. The starting pitcher for the Cardinals was Colbe Tappe, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, six walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Cardinals offense was led by Kris Taylor, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Alex Schultz went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jack Carlson earned a pair of walks, had a sacrifice bunt, a pair of stolen bases and he earned a pair of walks. Hayden Rutherford went 1-for-3, Colbe Tappe earned a pair of walks and he scored a run Ben Terrell and Gabe Decker both earned a walk. The Huskers starting pitcher was Chase Lyon, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. David Heinen threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up a hit, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Huskers offense was led by Drew Lange, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a trio of stolen bases. Masyn Patrick went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen bases and he scored a run. Connor Breth went 1-for-3, Luke Bieniek earned two walks and a stolen base, Dirks Opatz earned two walks and Dominick Hoikka earned a walk.

ALBANY HUSKIES 2 ANNANDALE CARDINALS 0

The Huskies defeated their section rivals the Cardinals, they out hit them six to three. They played very good defense in support of their starting pitcher Elliot Burnett. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three singles, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Huskies offense was led by Owen Sunderman, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and No. 16 went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Ethan Meyer went 3-for-3 with a double and he had a stolen base, Elliot Burnett went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Keenan Dingmann was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. The Cardinals starting pitcher was Luke Lindquist, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, and he recorded ten strikeouts. Their offense was led by Christin Garner, he went 1-for-2 with a walk and Connor Lampi had a walk. Tommy Halvorson went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and K. Grube went 1-for-1.

FOLEY FALCONS 10 MELROSE DUTCHMEN 0

The Falcons defeated their section rivals the Dutchmen, they out hit them ten to two, including seven players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Bryce Gapinski, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two singles, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Falcons offense was led by Trey Emmerich went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jace Molitor went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Reed Hermanson went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Bryce Gapinski went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Derek Dahmen went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Alec Jennissen went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Brett Leabch was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. The Dutchmen starting pitcher was Ryan Herding, he threw three innings, he gave up six hit, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brayden Dobmeier threw one inning, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout. Their offense was led by Brayden Dobmeier, he went 1-for-2 with a double. Anthony Berscheit went 1-for-2, Westin Middendorf and Daniel Spanier both earned a walk.

PIERZ PIONEERS 2 CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 0

The Pioneers defeated their section rivals the Crusaders, they our hit them seven to four. They got very good pitching performances backed by their solid defense. Brayden Haberman started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hit, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Max Barclay closed it out with two innings of relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. The Pioneers offense was led by Chase Becker went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Reese Young went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Max Barclay went 1-for-4. Brayden Haberman went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Bo Woitalla went 1-for-3. Joey Stuckmeyer went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored run. The Crusaders starting pitcher was John Brew, he threw five innings. He gave up six singles, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Charlie Dolan threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit. Their offense was led by John Brew, he went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Caden Johnson went 2-for-2 and he earned a walk and Tanner Staller earned a walk. Jacob Oliver went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Jack Hamak earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

THURSDAY MAY 30th SCHEDULE

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS vs. ANNANDALE CARDINALS (4:30 Dick Putz Field) MELROSE DUTCHMEN vs. ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS (4:30 Joe Faber Field) STAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS vs. ALBANY HUSKIES (7:00 Dick Putz Field) FOLEY FALCONS vs. PIERZ PIONEERS (7:00 Joe Faber Field)