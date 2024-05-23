Central MN High School Baseball Recap

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

ROCORI SPARTANS 11 ST. FRANCIS FIGHTING SAINTS 1

The Spartans defeated their foe the Fighting Saints, they out hit them eleven to three. They played good defense and they were aided by six walks. Jacob Stalboerger started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Spartans offense was led by Hunter Fuchs, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jace Griffin went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Jack Boos went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Max Fredin went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jared Laudenbach went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jacob Stalboerger went 2-for-4 with a triple and Zander Folkerts was credited for a RBI. Tyler Prom went 2-for-2, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Noah Olmscheid went 1-for-2, Kaden Rausch earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Caleb Maddox scored a run. The Fighting Saints starting pitcher was Tanner Rothbauer, he threw three innings. He gave up eight hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nathan Esbolilt threw one inning, he gave up three hits and four runs. Nate Kuznia threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, three walks, one run and he recorded one strikeout. The Fighting Saints offense was led by Logan Granroth, he went 1-for-2 with a double. Cooper Fiskwold went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Cam Newman had a walk. Chase Patton went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Owen Lamson was hit by a pitch.

FOLEY FALCONS 4 PIERZ PIONEERS 3

The Falcons defeated their section and conference rivals the Pioneers, they out hit them six to four including a pair of big doubles and they were aided by six walks. The Falcons starting pitcher was Josiah Peterson, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Trey Emmerich threw two innings to close it out, he gave up one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Falcons offense was led by Derek Dahmen, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Bryce Gapinski went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Brett Leabch went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Reed Hermanson went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Trey Emmerich went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Josiah Peterson and Jayden Enerson both earned a pair of walks. The Pioneers starting pitcher was Chase Becker, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Max Barclay threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. The Pioneers offense was led by Kaden Kruschek, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Chase Becker went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Brayden Haberman went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he a stolen base and he scored a run. Bo Woitalla earned a walk and he scored a run, Max Barclay earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Kyler Winscher had a sacrifice bunt.

MONTICELLO MAGIC 5 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 2

The Magic defeated the Storm, they were out hit eight to four, they did collect three big doubles and they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Carson Deibele, he threw 6 1/3 inning, he gave up eight hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Koehn Schlangen threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he retired the two he faced. The Magic offense was led by Caden King, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cale Holthaus went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Grant Stahlback went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Tyson Visness went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Brock Holthaus earned a pair of walks and he was credited for a RBI. Easton Peters and Timothy Marcus both earned a walk and both scored a run and Nick Anderson earned a walk. The Storm starting pitcher was Ethan Swanson, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Rylan Robinson threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Storm offense was led by Vincent Murn, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Ben Rothstein went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Noah Hemker went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Logan Bauer went 1-for-4. Brady Sabin went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Rylan Robinson earned a walk. Carter Riedeman went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Dakota Banks went 1-for-3.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 9 ANNANDALE LIGHTNING 8

The Eagles defeated their section foe the Lightning, both collected seven hits, the Eagles had a big home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was Landon Neiman, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Coltant Harff closed it out with one inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. The Eagles offense was led by Landon Neiman, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had four stolen bases and he scored three runs. Jack Maile went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Anthony Fink earned a pair of walks and was credited for a RBI. Coltant Harff went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Lane Harff earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Carson Schmaltz earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Landon Reitmeier went 1-for-1 and Max Geisligner was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. The Lightning starting pitcher was Chester Berggren, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Carter Ramsey gave up two hits, four runs and one walk. Nick Walter threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Lighting offense was led by Nate Green, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Tyson Sanderson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Cristin Garner earned a walk and he scored a run. Chester Berggren went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Nick Olson had a stolen base. Colby Dircks went 2-for4 with a double and he scored a run and Nick Walter went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Tommy Halverson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

ALBANY HUSKIES 9 BORDER WEST BUCCANEERS 8

The Huskies defeated the Buccaneers, they out hit them nine to eight, they collecedt a pair of big doubles and a triple. Their starting pitcher was Elliot Burnett, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Bennett Hylla closed it out with one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and one walk. The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Meyer, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Keenan Dingman went 3-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Elliot Burnett went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Bennet Hylla went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Owen Sunderman went 1-for-3. Nathan Sand had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and Landon Vogel earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Elliot Allen went 1-for-1 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Drew Cramlet earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. The Buccaneers starting pitcher was unknown, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Brady Nachbor, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Volker went 1-for-4 with a double and Jacob Volker went 1- for-3 for a RBI. Noah Olson went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Marshall Tolifson went 1-for-3 with a walk. Caden Olson went 1-for-3, Tucker Blume had a pair of walks and Kevin Cooper had a walk.

ROCORI SPARTANS 6 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 2

The Spartans defeated conference rivals the Sabres, they out hit them six to five, including three doubles and a triple. Their starting pitcher was Hunter Fuchs, he threw four innings earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Spartans offense was led by Zander Folkerts, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Jack Boos went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jace Griffin was credited for a RBI. Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Kaden Rausch earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Prom went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jacob Stalboerger went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Noah Olmscheid scored a run. The Sabres starting pitcher was Isaac Schroers, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Fish threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a walk and he recorded a strikeout. Wes Johnson threw two innings, he recorded a strikeout. The Sabres offense was led by Brenden Boesen, he went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Thompson went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, Will Brinkerhoff went 1-for-3 and Levi Frieler earned a walk and he scored a run.