U of M Gymnast Scores Perfect 10 on Beam, Ends Up on SportsCenter

The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers gymnastics team had a good weekend.

Lexy Ramler scored her very first perfect 10 on balance beam, and the third perfect 10 in Gopher Gymnastics history. Lexy has been named to the Big Ten Gymnasts to Watch List, and has a running list of accomplishments on the team.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Watching Lexy execute this beam routine was like watching something out of a movie. Her flips and turns looked effortless. Mind you she was jumping and spinning on a beam that is only 4 inches wide. And she made it look like she was on flat ground.

Gopher coach Jenny Hansen told Fox9:

"For Lexy to score a 10 was a long time coming. She has done a lot of 10-worthy routines in her life. We are so happy for her."

The beam routine was so flawless that ESPN's SportsCenter took notice and featured it in the #8 spot of their Top 10 countdown on Saturday.

The entire team did really well at this quad meet at Rutgers, nabbing the number 1 spot with a score of 196.875. The win brought sixth-ranked Minnesota to a 3-1 record for the year so far.

THe next chance to catch the women's Gopher Gymnastics team in action is this Saturday, January 25th, at Maturi Pavillion on the U of M campus against Illinois, starting at 6 pm.