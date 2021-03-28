Sartell Gymnastics Takes Title, Huskies Win – Sunday Sports Blast

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team topped Boston University to advance in the NCAA tournament, the Minnesota Timberwolves failed to repeat against the Rockets, the Twins got shut out by Tampa Bay, and the Sartell gymnastics team won big at the state tournament. Here's a look at your Sunday sports recap:

- After a scoreless opening period, the Huskies used a late push to beat the Terriers 6-2. Easton Brodzinski netted two for SCSU. Micah Miller, Nick Perbix, Jami Krannila, and Veeti Miettinen each added one. It marked the first NCAA tournament game win for St. Cloud since 2015. The Huskies improve to 18-10 overall and will face Boston College in the semifinal round. To catch that matchup, tune in to The River 96.7 FM at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

- For the second night in a row, the Timberwolves put up 107 points against Houston, but this time it wasn't enough to get the job done. The Rockets came out on top with 129 points behind strong play from Kevin Porter Jr. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns led all scorers with 27 points each for Minnesota as well as a combined 19 rebounds. The Wolves fall to 11-35 and will travel to Brooklyn on Monday. Pre-game starts at 6:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 WJON.

- The Twins dropped an exhibition matchup 2-0 to the Rays. Minnesota only mustered four hits in the loss. Minnesota now has three spring training games remaining before the season kicks off in April. They will face the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Sartell gymnastics team won the Class AA state team title with an overall combined score of 148.050. Forest Lake finished in second place with 146.775, and Owatonna took third with 145.400. In the individual competition, several central Minnesota athletes ranked. You can check out the results below:

Class AA All-Around:

Marley Michaud - Sartell - first place with a score of 38.1250

Taylar Schaefer - Tech - sixth place with a score of 37.3500

Carly Yang - Sartell - thirteenth place with a score of 36.6000

Class AA Vault:

Marley Michaud - Sartell - first place with a score of 9.8750

Taylar Schaefer - Tech - tied for second with a score of 9.8000

Class AA Uneven Bars:

Marley Michaud - Sartell - first place with a score of 9.7250

Carly Yang - Sartell - second place with a score of 9.6000

Class AA Balance Beam:

Taylar Schaefer - Tech - fifth place with a score of 9.3500

Class AA Floor Exercise:

Marley Michaud - Sartell - third place with a score of 9.5750