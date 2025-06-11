Saint John’s Prep sophomore Margaret Duffy earned first place in the 3200-meter race at the MSHSL Class A State Track and Field Meet. She won the race on Tuesday at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Margaret won with a time of 10:54.63.

Margaret Duffy (photo courtesy of Clare Duffy)

Margaret’s teammate and fellow 3200 runner, senior Louise Ruzanic, earned tenth place in the state championship race. Both Margaret and Louise will run in the 4x800 relay race today at 3:30pm.

Central Minnesota track and field athletes competing at the State Track and Field meet today-Thursday at St.

Cathedral

4x800 Katelyn Waldoch, Emma Jamison, Lilly Jamison, Cece Jamison

4x400 Amelia Newiger, Emma Jamison, Cece Jamison, Aubrey Lesnau

4x200 Amelia Newiger, Aubrey Lesnau, Julia Vega, Erika Salaski

Erika Salaski - 100 and 200

Julia Vega - 200 and 400

Aubrey Lesnau - 400

Katie Reuter - 800

Abby Hughes - Shot Put

Sauk Rapids-Rice:

Kade Lovell, 400 Meter Dash

Evan Hardy, 100 Meter Dash

Connor Winkelman, 100 Meter Dash

Evan Hardy, 200 Meter Dash

Evan Hardy, Connor Winkelman, Luke Loidolt, Owen Symanietz, 4x100 Relay

(My Kha Phan is going to state as an alternate for the 4x100 relay team.)

Spencer Ackerman, High Jump

Sartell-St. Stephen:

Sienna Schmitz - 100m, 200m

Mollie Statsick - 200m

Zoe Lain - 400m

Lexi Mentzer - Triple Jump

Kellen Granroth - High Jump

Cayden Carlson - High Jump

Ola Adetunji - Discus

Girls 4x400m Relay - Sienna Schmitz, Mollie Statsick, Sawyer Timmer, Zoe Lain

Boys 4x400m Relay - Wyatt Zimny, Frankie Steil, Landon Kimble, Jay Weitgenant

Zili Lenzner and Ethan Kunstleban (photo courtesy of District 742)

St. Cloud Apollo

Zili Lenzner - 800 Meter

Ethan Kunstleben - long jump

St. Cloud Tech

Isaac Guarin, Batuo Teboh, Lukas Terway and Owen DeMars (4X2 relay)

Emory Fern (110 hurdes)

Batuo Teboh (long jump)

LiYun Nelson (100 meter, 200 meter, shot put (wheelchair)

Maren Nelson, Lauren Gazdzik, Rose Marlette and Holly Marshall (4X4 relay)

Miracle Jenson and Lauren Gazdzik (long jump)

Albany:

Boys 4X100 relay - Ray Van Heel, Nate Downes, Jake Garding, and Keegan Eibensteiner

High Jump - Keegan Eibensteiner, Hailee Stich, and Layla Wenderski

Louise Ruzanic, Sofia Pauly, Claudia Ruzanic, and Margaret Duffy (photo courtesy of Jill Pauly)

St. John's Prep:

Margaret Duffy '27 and Louise Ruzanic ‘25 will compete in the finals of the girls’ 3200m run on Tuesday at 6:50pm.

The Johnnie girls’ 4x800m meter relay team consisting of Louise Ruzanic '25, Sofia Pauly ’27, Claudia Ruzanic '28, and Margaret Duffy '27, will compete in the event final on Wednesday at 3:30pm.

Brooke Schmidt ’28 and Lauren Lenzmeier ’28 will also attend the state track and field meet as alternate members of the relay team.