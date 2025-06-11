Margaret Duffy Shines At State Track Meet In 3200 Meters
Saint John’s Prep sophomore Margaret Duffy earned first place in the 3200-meter race at the MSHSL Class A State Track and Field Meet. She won the race on Tuesday at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Margaret won with a time of 10:54.63.
Margaret’s teammate and fellow 3200 runner, senior Louise Ruzanic, earned tenth place in the state championship race. Both Margaret and Louise will run in the 4x800 relay race today at 3:30pm.
Central Minnesota track and field athletes competing at the State Track and Field meet today-Thursday at St.
4x800 Katelyn Waldoch, Emma Jamison, Lilly Jamison, Cece Jamison
Sauk Rapids-Rice:
Kade Lovell, 400 Meter Dash
Evan Hardy, 100 Meter Dash
Connor Winkelman, 100 Meter Dash
Evan Hardy, 200 Meter Dash
Evan Hardy, Connor Winkelman, Luke Loidolt, Owen Symanietz, 4x100 Relay
(My Kha Phan is going to state as an alternate for the 4x100 relay team.)
Spencer Ackerman, High Jump
Sartell-St. Stephen:
Sienna Schmitz - 100m, 200m
Mollie Statsick - 200m
Zoe Lain - 400m
Lexi Mentzer - Triple Jump
Kellen Granroth - High Jump
Cayden Carlson - High Jump
Ola Adetunji - Discus
Girls 4x400m Relay - Sienna Schmitz, Mollie Statsick, Sawyer Timmer, Zoe Lain
Boys 4x400m Relay - Wyatt Zimny, Frankie Steil, Landon Kimble, Jay Weitgenant
Kate Van Erp
Kate Van Erp
Grant Tylutki
Izzy Kraemer
Brody Sieben
Chelsea Willenbring
Sophia Hennen,Emelia Terwey, Chelsea Willenbring, Kate Van Erp
Grace Reiter, Bella Stang, Scarlett Hauge, Izzy Kraemer
Brianna Schneider
Quinn Hodgins
Brianna Schneider
Alex Chirhart
Grant Tylutki
Sophia Hennen
Audree Schlieman
Kate Van Erp
St. Cloud Apollo
Zili Lenzner - 800 Meter
Ethan Kunstleben - long jump
St. Cloud Tech
Isaac Guarin, Batuo Teboh, Lukas Terway and Owen DeMars (4X2 relay)
Emory Fern (110 hurdes)
Batuo Teboh (long jump)
LiYun Nelson (100 meter, 200 meter, shot put (wheelchair)
Maren Nelson, Lauren Gazdzik, Rose Marlette and Holly Marshall (4X4 relay)
Miracle Jenson and Lauren Gazdzik (long jump)
Albany:
Boys 4X100 relay - Ray Van Heel, Nate Downes, Jake Garding, and Keegan Eibensteiner
High Jump - Keegan Eibensteiner, Hailee Stich, and Layla Wenderski
St. John's Prep:
Margaret Duffy '27 and Louise Ruzanic ‘25 will compete in the finals of the girls’ 3200m run on Tuesday at 6:50pm.
The Johnnie girls’ 4x800m meter relay team consisting of Louise Ruzanic '25, Sofia Pauly ’27, Claudia Ruzanic '28, and Margaret Duffy '27, will compete in the event final on Wednesday at 3:30pm.
Brooke Schmidt ’28 and Lauren Lenzmeier ’28 will also attend the state track and field meet as alternate members of the relay team.