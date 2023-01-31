Central Minnesota Wrestling Update

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2022-2023 WRESTLING UPCOMING SCHEDULE

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Crush and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and Little Falls Flyers, Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference and Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning from the Wright County Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Belgrade-Brooten Elrosa Jaguars, Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all sixteen teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed under resources in the Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

UPDATED RATINGS

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS NO. 4A

Alex Diederich 132 LBS No. 1A

Will Gorecki 145 LBS No. 9A

Bryce Holm 220 LBS No. 6A

Brandon Mugg 285 LBS No. 9A

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS No. 7A

Wyatt Pilarski 113 LBS No. 2A

Wyatt Novitzki 120 LBS No. 3A

Masyn Patrick 132 LBS No. 8A

Simon Boeckman 138 LBS No. 7A

William Pilarski 152 LBS No. 5A

Drew Lange 160 LBS No. 5A

Luke Bieniek 170 LBS No. 7A

Jaxon Bartkowicz 182 LBS No. 4A

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS No. 8A

Ryan Jensen 132 LBS No. 3A

Wyatt Engen 138 LBS No. 9A

Maximus Hanson 170 LBS No. 2A

Carson Gilbert 182 LBS No. 10A

Ethan Spanier 220 LBS No. 5A

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS LEAN AND MEAN

Peyton Hemmesch 182 LBS No. 8A

Seth Vearrier 195 LBS No. 8A

Spencer Eisenbraun 285 LBS No. 4A

KIMBALL AREA

Logan Kuseske 160 LBS No. 10A

Hank Meyer 182 LBS No. 6A

Haden Rosenow 220 LBS No. 3A

BECKER BULLDOGS No. 3AA

Kaden Nicolas 126 LBS No. 2AA

Landen Kujawa 132 LBS No. 4AA

Adam Jurek 160 LBS No. 5AA

Tyson Ricker 182 LBS No. 5AA

Dylan Kolby 220 LBS No. 7AA

ANNANDALE-MAPLE LAKE LIGHTNING No. 12AA

Cassen Brumm 106 LBS No. 8AA

Noah Gindele 132 LBS No. 5AA

FOLEY FALCONS

Cyler Ruhoff 120 LBS No. 9AA

Cole Rudnitski 145 LBS No. 9AA

ROCORI SPARTANS

Grady Minnerath 220 LBS No. 3AA

ALBANY HUSKIES

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

Vance Barz 126 LBS No. 5AA

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS AAA LEAN AND MEAN

Noah Cameron 138 LBS 5AAA

CLOUD CRUSH

Sutton Kenning 195 LBS No. 8AAA

Tucker Hugg 285 LBS No. 3AAA