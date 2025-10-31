The section volleyball playoffs wrapped up on Thursday night for most teams around Minnesota. Three central Minnesota teams are among those who punched their ticket to the state tournament.

Sauk Rapids-Rice survived a five-set battle with Annandale to win Section 8AAA. Set scores were 25-13, 21-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-13.

Josie Anderson paced the Storm with 17 kills, Aubrey Marketon added 19 set assists and Stella Lambaere filled the stat sheet with two aces, 31 serve receive passes, seven kills, two blocks and 21 digs.

The Class AAA State Volleyball Tournament is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, November 5th at Grand Casino Arena.

Jim Maurice, TSM Jim Maurice, TSM loading...

In Section 8AAAA, Sartell beat Alexandria 3-1 to advance to state, while in 6AA Albany topped Minnewaska Area 3-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cathedral and Esko played to a scoreless tie in the Class A third place soccer match, earning both teams third-place trophies. Cathedral's season ends with a record of 18-3-1.

BOYS SOCCER

The Cathedral Crusaders will take on the Academy of Holy Angels for the Class A state championship Friday night at US Bank Stadium.

Cathedral is 19-1-1 on the season and has won seven in a row heading into Friday's game, while AHA is 18-0-1 on the year. The teams did not meet during the regular season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on Friday night.