Central Minnesota U18 Baseball Report

Roger Mischke's look at U18 baseball being played in Central Minnesota this summer.

18 UNDER AREA BASEBALL REPORT

CATHEDRAL CHUTES 8 SARTELL SABRES 6

The Chutes defeated the Sabres in a come from behind effort with three runs in the fifth inning and four runs in the sixth inning. They collected twelve hits to give their pitcher good support. Nathan Budde started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts and Ryan Janzen retired the last batter of the game.

The Chutes offense was led by Andrew Weisser, he went 3 for 4 with a triple for two RBI’s, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Blake Brown went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and Ryan Janzen went 2 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run. John Hawkins went 2 for 3 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Josh Revier went 1 for 4 for a RBI, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Andrew Rott went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Lenzmeier went 1 for 4 and he scored a run, Sam Schneider had stolen base and Caleb Leintz earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Sabres starting pitcher Chase Heying threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Gentile gave up three hits, four runs and he issued one walk. Kalen Lewis threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Sabres were led on offense by Kalen Lewis, he went 2 for 4 for three RBI’s and he scored a run and Carter Hemmesch went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Gentile went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Dylan Gerdes went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jarron Walther and Joe Folsom both went 1 for 3, Nick Greer earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Greenlun earned a walk

FOLEY FALCONS 4 APOLLO/TECH 0

The Falcons defeated the Apollo/Tech 18 Under team, they collected eight hits, including a home run to give their pitcher good support. Their starting pitcher, Mike Moulzoff threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Falcons were led on offense by Ryan Chmielewski, he went 2 for 4 with a home run and Tristan Rudolph went 1 for 2 for two RBI’s. Alex Dietl went 1 for 1 for a RBI and Chuck Hacket went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Thorsten and Vince Jurek both went 1 for 4 and Mitchel Foss went 1 for 2. Josh Chmielewski had a stolen base and he scored a run and Alex Barthelemy scored a run.

The Apollo/Tech starting pitcher Elian Mezquita threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. #19 threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and two runs. Their offense was led by Tom Hoffman, he went 1 for 3 with a double and Charlie Atkinson went 1 for 3. Elian Mezquita went 1 for 3 and Alex Haussmann earned a walk.

No Report on the Cold Spring @ Sauk Rapids Game

Schedule July 16

Apollo/Tech @ Sartell

SC Catherdral Chutes @ Sauk Rapids

Foley Falcons @ Cold Spring

HOST SITES:

Sauk Rapids @ Bob Cross (Game Times 7:00)

Cold Spring @ Springer Park (Game Times 7:00)

Sartell @ Orthopedic Sports (Game Times 8:00)

Foley @ Foley High School (Game Times 5:30)

St. Cloud @ Tech JV/Apollo HS (Game Times 5:00)

Cathedral @ Whitney C2/Clear Lake (Game Times 6:00)