Souhan; Hiring Evason Is Low Risk for Wild [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild took the interim tag off of Dean Evason and hired him as their full-time head coach this week. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Evason's 2-year contract is low risk and if the Wild need to move on from Evason in a couple of years there always seems to be an experience coach looking for work. Souhan isn't sure what the Wild will do with their goaltender position in the new NHL tournament. He says they could turn to Devan Dubnyk or go with Alex Stalock. The Wild signed Russian prospect Kirill Kaprizov to an entry level contract. Souhan thinks Kaprizov could be a similar player to Kevin Fiala from a production standpoint.

Byron Buxton suffered what appears to be a left foot/ankle injury during a scrimmage Monday. Jim says Buxton isn't at fault for getting injured but the Twins are well equipped with options in the outfield if Buxton misses any time. Souhan says Jake Cave, Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario are options in center field with Marwin Gonzalez as a corner outfield option.

The Minnesota Lynx are set to begin their season July 26 in Florida. Jim says the Lynx have a difficult schedule to start their season.

The NFL is looking at face masking options for players to protect them from contracting Covid-19. Jim is confident the NFL can come up with a way to protect players and getting the virus and still maintain an ability to play games and breath without issues.