Cathedral’s Perbix Makes College Commitment

Cathedral hockey standout Blake Perbix will play DI hockey at Northern Michigan. The forward made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Perbix tallied 27 goals and 47 assists in helping Cathedral to a third place finish in Class A during the 2019-20 season. He finishes his high school career with 175 points in just 74 games.

Perbix is the fourth member of the 2020 graduating class to commit to a DI school, joining Jack Smith (MN-Duluth), Nate Warner (Minnesota) and Reid Bogenholm (Air Force Academy).