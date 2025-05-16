Central Minnesota Town Ball Update – May 16th, 2025

TOWN BALL BASEBALL ROUND UP

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 8 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 0

(Sunday May 11th)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Lakers, they out hit them eight to two, including two home runs and a double. Scott Lieser threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits and he recorded six strikeouts. Kyle Lieser threw two innings, he gave up a walk and Kurt Schlangen threw one inning, he recorded three strikeouts and Bryan Schlangen threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Tanner Arceneau, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Kyle Lieser went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs and Zach Moritz went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Goebel went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-4 with a walk, stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan Rueler and Jayln Arceneau both went 1-for-2, Avery Schmitz was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Keenan Dingman had a walk and a stolen base.

The Lakers Trent Wendlandt threw five innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carter Wessel threw one inning, he gave up three hits, five runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Grant Ludwig threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Grant Ludwig, he went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Leyton Fuchs went 1-for-3 and Isaac Lieser had walk.

WEDNESDAY MAY 14th

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 2

The Springers opened their season with a good win over the Brewers, they out hit them twelve to five, including three doubles. Verteran righty Zach Femrite threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Hank Bulson threw two innings, he gave up a hit, one run and two walks.

The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Brady Klehr went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Jeron Terres went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs. Drew Bulson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Masons Primus went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jared Johnson scored two runs and he was hit by a pitch twice, Jack Arnold went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Drew VanLoy had a walk.

Brewers Brady Kenning threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts and Tyler Stang threw three innings, he gave up three hits.

The Brewers offense was led by Sam Iten, he went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-3. Derrik Orth went 1-for-2 and Reed Pfannesntein went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run. D. Zeiher had a RBI, Tyler Stang had two walks, Zander Birkaker and Luke Harren both had a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 18 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1

The Joes defeated their foe the Gussies, they out hit them fourteen to four, four doubles and eleven players collecting hits. Blake Kilanowski threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one run, seven walks and he had strikeout.

Lukas Theisen threw three innings to close it out, he gave up two hits, four walks and he had a strikeout.

The Joes offense was led by Lukas Theisen, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, two walks and he scored three runs. Ben Alvord went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Hunter Blommer went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a three runs. Sam Schneider went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and Noah Bissett went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-3 with double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Craig Hern went 1-for-3 for a RBI and walk and Brandon Bissett went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Lukas Nyberg went 1-for-1 for a RBI and a walk and Isaac Benesh went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. John Huebsch scored a run, Willie Willlats had a RBI and he scored a run, Tanner Staller went 1-for-1 he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, James Anderson had a walk and Tyson Zachary was hit by pitch.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Nate Green, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, eleven runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts. No. 9 threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, four walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Aaron Fruth went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double and Zach Meyer went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Matt Schaefer went 1-for-3 and Aaron Voigt had a walk.

MONTROSE-WAVERLY STINGERS 6 CLEARWATER LAKERS 3

The Stingers defeated their rivals the Lakers, they out hit them seven to six, No. 96 started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Brady Boeddeker threw two innings, he gave a walk and he had three strikeouts. Robb Moynagh threw three innings, he gave up four hits and two walks.

Their offense was led by Jacob Noor, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Kirby Maynaugh went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Scanlon went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brady Boeddeker had a RBI, a walk and he scored a run.

Ben Brown started on the mound for the Stingers, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he had a strikeout. C.Leintz threw one inning, he gave up a hit and two runs, Jordan Golombiecki threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and he had a strikeout. Jackson Phillipp threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he had a strikeout.

They were led on offense by Jordan Golombiecki went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and C.Leintz went 1-for-3. Jake Samuelson and Quentin Duke both went 1-for-3 and Ben Brown had a RBI and a walk. Tommy Gohman went 1-for-2 with a walk, Jackson Phillip was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, J. Boyle had a walk, Ian Jungls had two walks and he scored a run and Cody Pausch had a walk.