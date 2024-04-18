CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my eleventh year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 18 MONTROSE-WAVERLY 7

The River Cats out hit the Montrose-Waverly crew thirteen to three, including three doubles and a home run. They put up ten runs in the first inning and they were aided by eleven walks. They starting pitcher was Cody Thiery, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Preston Schlegel threw two innings, he gave up two runs, three walks and he recored four strikeouts. Zeus Schlegel threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Kaden Hagelius threw 1 2/3 inning to close it out, he gave up one hit.

The River Cats offense was led by Bryan “Big Mac” McCullum, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jordan Picka went 1-for-2 with a home run for five RBIs and he earned a walk. Zeus Schlegel went 3-for-4 wit a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Ty Carper went 1-for-1 for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Samson Schlegel went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. Jack Grell had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Cadan Hekmemeyer earned two walks and he scored a run, Nick Proshek earned a walk and he scored a run, Josh Tapio went 1-for-2 and PrestonSchlegel scored a run.

The Montrose-Waverly crew starting pitcher was A. Smothers, he threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, nine runs, six walks and he recorded one strikeout. C. Smith threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. B. Amaodt threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. R. Moynagh threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one run. H. Simon threw one inning, he issued eight walks.

They were led on offense by K. Moynagh, he went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI. B. Boedether went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. J. Nope went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and A. Moynagh had two walks and he scored two runs. B. Skoog H. had a walk, he was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. H. Simon was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, L. Burgess had two walks and he scored a run and K. Cherry had a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 17 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 4

The River Cats out hit the Hawks sixteen to seven, including ten players collectin hits and they were aided by eight walks. The starting pitcher for the River Cats was Ty Carper, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jake Carper threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Bryan “Big Mac” McCullum threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Cullen Henkemeyer went 3-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Bryan “Big Mac” McCullum went 3-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Preston Schlegel went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cody Thiery went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earn two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Collin Shaug went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Nick Proshek went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jack Grell went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Samson Schlegel and Ty Carper were both credited for a RBI and Zeus Schlegel scored a pair of runs. Kaden Haseluis went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Picka earned three walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Josh Tapio went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jake Carper went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Austin Berg, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Schlangen threw two innings, he gave up two hits and two runs. W. Moehrle threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, four runs and three walks. J. Geislinger threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Cain Renner threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Gavin Mathies threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Hawks offense was led by Riley Geislinger, he went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jackson Geislinger went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Cain Renner was hit by a pitch. W. Moehrle had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Gavin Mathies went 1-for-5. J. Kelm went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk. Austin Schlangen went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and h C. Hoffman earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

ST. BONIFACIUS SAINTS 3 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 2

The Saints out hit the St. Wendel Saints nine to five along with some very good defensive play! The starting pitcher for the Saints was N. Hays, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. M. Barnes threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

They were led on offense by M. Barnes, he went 4-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Koby Henkel went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. G. Lendino went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Ethan Klassen went 2-for-4. Nick Webster went 1-for-4 and Z. Hansen had two walks and he scored a run. Logan Swaggert had two walks and he scored a run and Bill Koppi had a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The Saints starting pitcher was Chase Voss, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts Jake Ethan threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Austin Dickmann threw two innings, in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts. Roland a Ramos threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Jake Ethen, he went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Player/manager Tyler Huls went 1-for3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and a stolen base. Austin Dickmann went 1-for-4, Logan Harren and Chase Voss both earned a walk and Rolando Ramos scored a run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 8 PIERZ BREWERS 7

The Express were out hit by the Brewers, the Express had four doubles and a home run and they were aided by eight walks. They Express put up four runs in the eight and two in the bottom of the ninth for the walk off win. The starting pitcher for the Express was Matt Dingmann, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ben Johnson threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he record three strikeouts. Veteran Craig Meyer threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jaxon Marquardt went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Austin Ruehle went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Brain Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a home run and he scored two runs. Ben Johnson went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Dingmann went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, Craig Meyer went 1-for-2 and Brooks Marquardt scored a pair of runs.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Peter Schommer, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Phil Zynda threw three innings in relief, he gave up three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jared Prokott threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Kaden Kruschek threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Preston Veith threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave two hits two runs and one walk.

The Brewers offense was led by Phil Zynda, he went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk he scored a run. Peter Schommer went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Chuck Boser went 3-for-5. Cody Kimman went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Mike Leidenfrost went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Mike Nezerka went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run, Jack Prokott went 1-for-1 and Jared Prokott had a walk and he scored a run.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 21 FLENSBURG FALCONS 8

The Lakers were actually out hit by the Falcons sixteen to twelve, they did collect eight doubles and a home run. The were aided by eight walks and they had thee big innings, they put up seven runs in the fifth, six in the sixth and five in the seventh. They were also aided by six misplays by the Falcons. The starting pitcher for for the Lakers was Ben Brown, he threw five innings. He gave up twelve hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Player/manager Jordan Golombiecki threw two innings, he gave put four hits, one run, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Brett Knudsen threw one inning of relief to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Caleb Leintz, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for five RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a trio of runs. Jake Samuelson went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair for runs. Matt Korte went 1-for-4 with a double for tow RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Ben Brown went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Blake Brown went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brett Knudsen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Golombiecki earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Quentin Dukowitz and James Boyle both went 1-for-3 with a double and each scored three runs and Cody Pausch scored two runs. Ben Kullberg went 2-for-4 with a double.

No names only numbers available for the Flensburg Falcons, so no stat will be shared.