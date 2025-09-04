There are some great matchups on the prep sports schedule.. if weather permits! There is rain in the forecast throughout the afternoon in Central Minnesota, so if you are heading out to an event tonight, be sure to check the conference schedules for the latest updates.

The undefeated Apollo Eagles boys soccer team will host rival Tech on Thursday night at Apollo High School. Apollo checks in with a 4-0 overall record and a 3-0 mark in the Central Lakes Conference, while the Tigers are 1-0 so far this year.

The Eagles and Tigers tied 1-1 last September before Tech topped Apollo 1-0 in the Section 8AA playoffs. Kickoff for Thursday's match is set for 7 p.m..

BOYS SOCCER

Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM

Sartell @ Brainerd 7 PM

Cathedral @ Albany 7 PM

Fergus Falls @ ROCORI 7 PM

GIRLS SOCCER

Cathedral @ St. John's Prep 5 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar 7 PM

Brainerd @ Sartell 7 PM

ROCORI @ Fergus Falls 7 PM

St. Cloud @ Becker 7 PM

VOLLEYBALL

In volleyball, the Central Lakes Conference-leading Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will host Willmar. The Storm is 4-0 overall this season and 2-0 in the Central Lakes, while Willmar is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the CLC.

Detroit Lakes @ Tech

Sartell @ Brainerd

Cathedral @ Little Falls

Alexandria @ ROCORI

Fergus Falls @ Apollo