Central Minnesota Man To Appear on Wheel of Fortune

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - Fans of the popular television game show Wheel of Fortune will see a familiar face in Monday's episode.

Sauk Rapids native Tim Johnson will get to spin the wheel for a shot at the grand prize. Johnson says the whole journey started with just a simple application.

During the show they always ask if you've ever been interested in being a contestant on the show. So I went to their website, filled out the application and submitted a short video about myself.

Johnson says after a few weeks, he learned his application was accepted and flew out to film the show in August.

He says on the day of filming they had roughly 20 contestants on set scheduled to film multiple episodes. Johnson says prior to taping everyone got to practice spinning the wheel.

We actually did get to practice games with everyone in our filming group before taping. This gave us an opportunity to get a feel of how the game would go, spin the wheel. They even had a fake host as we went through a few practice rounds.

Johnson says it was a little nerve wracking when the lights came on, and he was a little star struck when host Pat Sajak arrived on set.

Johnson says it was an absolute thrill to be apart of this once in a lifetime opportunity and looks forward to watching the show with family and friends.

Monday's episode will air on ABC starting at 7:00 p.m. This is Veteran's Week on Wheel of Fortune.