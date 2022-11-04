SCSU Releases Election Survey

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud State Survey Research Center has released its fall report.

The annual Fall Survey of Minnesota Adults contacted 235 landline and cell phone users from October 10th-30th.

The survey found a sharp divide along party lines. Here are a few of the more notable results:

Not a single Republican in the survey approved of President Biden’s job performance, while 69% of Democrats rated him either “excellent” or “pretty good”.

Governor Walz enjoys an 83-percent approval rating from Democrats, but only a 6-percent approval rate from Republicans.

Overall, President Biden has a 36-percent approval rating in the state, compared to the 38 percent President Trump received in 2020.

Democrats have a strong advantage in the races for Governor (16%), Attorney General (12%), and Secretary of State (15%), but the survey is quick to warn that a high margin of error (8%) and a high non-response rate from conservative Republicans make those results unreliable.

Minnesotans rated the economy, crime, and partisan division as the three most important issues in Tuesday’s election.