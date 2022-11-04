Here Are The Best Places To Grab A Sandwich In Central Minnesota!

Yesterday was National Sandwich Day, and we asked you where is the best place to get a sandwich. Well, you once again have stepped up and answered that question and there were plenty of options that you gave us. So in no particular order here are the best places, according to you, to get a sandwich in Minnesota. (and no your kitchen didn't make the list)

Great Harvest Bread Company - Waite Park

Sweet Taste of Italy - Brooklyn Park

MT's on 8th - St. Cloud

Dolsie's Lunch Box Grille - St. Cloud

BoDiddley's Deli - St. Cloud

Rise & Grind - Kimball

Howie's Sports Bar & Grill - St. Cloud

Manea's Meats - Sauk Rapids

Son of a Butcher's Bar & Grill - Kimball

Firehouse Subs - St. Cloud

Mickey's Pizza & Subs - Brainerd

Great sandwiches, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. Growing up there was a deli that my Spanish teacher owned, The Olde Town Deli, I used to bike there after school during the week and devour their sandwiches, sadly they ended up closing several years later due to an illness in the family, but I can still taste that the fresh cut deli meat, the freshly baked bread, and it was served with a side of Old Dutch chips and a pickle spear.

