Pedestrian Hospitalized After Crash in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- A Litchfield man was seriously hurt in a car versus pedestrian crash Friday night.
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Highway 12 at South Gorman Avenue.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 33-year-old April Carriveau of Litchfield was going west on Highway 12 when it hit 21-year-old Jordan Peterson.
Peterson was taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries. Authorities say he had been drinking.
Carriveau was not hurt.