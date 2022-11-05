Pedestrian Hospitalized After Crash in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- A Litchfield man was seriously hurt in a car versus pedestrian crash Friday night.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Highway 12 at South Gorman Avenue.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 33-year-old April Carriveau of Litchfield was going west on Highway 12 when it hit 21-year-old Jordan Peterson.

Peterson was taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries. Authorities say he had been drinking.

Carriveau was not hurt.

