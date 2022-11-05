Plymouth Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Major Fraud Schemes

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty for her role in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme and a second $4 million Medicaid fraud scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Friday, 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Court record show between September 2020 and January 2022, Awad used a non-profit called Multiple Community Services to set up Federal Child Nutrition Program food distribution sites in Faribault, Minneapolis, and Osseo. According to the documents, Awad admitted to falsifying meal count records and vendor logs.

According to her plea, Awad received funds from the government program and deposited them into accounts she owned but claimed belonged to the site sponsor and food vendor. Record show she received a total of more than $9 million from the Minnesota Department of Education.

Court documents also show between April 2015 and July 2016, Awad worked as an interpreter for two companies that billed to the Minnesota Medicaid program.

According to her plea, Awad worked with mental health professionals at Minnesota Multicultural Counseling and Consultant to sign billing forms for services that were not provided. Records show her claims cost the program over $99,000.

She will be sentenced at a later date.

