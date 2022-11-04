ROCORI Outlasts Becker; Prep Football Scoreboard

The Rocori Spartans hung on to beat the Becker Bulldogs 22-20 in a memorable Section 8AAAA championship game at Monticello High School.

The Bulldogs scored first on a long drive to open the game but the Spartans responded with touchdowns on their first two drives and took a 16-7 lead into the half. After a scoreless third quarter, the Spartans struck again to increase their lead to 22-7 with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.

However, the Bulldogs mounted a comeback and scored with just over two seconds left in the fourth quarter to make the score 22-20. The Bulldogs' two point conversion attempt was batted down and the game ended with a ROCORI win.

ELSEWHERE:

Eden Valley Watkins 26, Royalton 20 (OT)

New London-Spicer 20, Albany 14 (OT)