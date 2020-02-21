Cathedral’s Perbix Named Mr. Hockey Finalist

Cathedral boys hockey forward Blake Perbix has been named a finalist for the 2020 Mr. Hockey Award. Perbix is the first Crusader to be named a finalist in school history.

Per Vintage MN Hockey, "The Minnesota Mr. Hockey Award is given annually to the outstanding senior high school boys' hockey player in the state of Minnesota following the State High School hockey tournament. Since 1985, the Mr. Hockey Award winner is elected by a panel of National Hockey League Scouts, Junior Scouts/Coaches and select media members from around the state."

Perbix eclipsed the 200 career point plateau with a six-point performance against Prairie Centre in the Section 6A quarterfinals Tuesday night. He has 80 points this season (29 goals, 51 assists).

The award will be presented at the Mr. Hockey banquet during the week of the MSHSL boys hockey state tournament.