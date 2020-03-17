Cathedral’s Perbix Named AP All-State

Cathedral senior forward Blake Perbix has been named an Associated Press All-State player for the 2019-2020 season. Perbix helped the Crusaders to third place at the Class A state tournament.

Perbix scored a team-high 92 points during the season, including 18 in the postseason. Hermantown's Blake Biondi, who helped the Hawks past the Crusaders in the state tourney semifinals, was named AP Player of the Year.

FIRST TEAM

Forward — Blake Biondi, senior, Hermantown

Forward — Matthew Gleason, senior, Cretin-Derham Hall

Forward — Joe Miller, junior, Blake

Defense — Luke Gramer, senior, Moorhead

Defense — Wyatt Kaiser, senior, Andover

Goalie — Remmington Koepple, senior, Hill-Murray

___

SECOND TEAM

Forward — Grant Slukynsky, senior, Warroad

Forward — Ben Steeves, senior, Eden Prairie

Forward — Blake Perbix, senior, St. Cloud Cathedral

Defense — Joey Pierce, junior, Hermantown

Defense — Luke Mittelstadt, junior, Eden Prairie

Goalie — Hudson Hodges, senior, Moorhead