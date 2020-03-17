Cathedral’s Perbix Named AP All-State
Cathedral senior forward Blake Perbix has been named an Associated Press All-State player for the 2019-2020 season. Perbix helped the Crusaders to third place at the Class A state tournament.
Perbix scored a team-high 92 points during the season, including 18 in the postseason. Hermantown's Blake Biondi, who helped the Hawks past the Crusaders in the state tourney semifinals, was named AP Player of the Year.
FIRST TEAM
Forward — Blake Biondi, senior, Hermantown
Forward — Matthew Gleason, senior, Cretin-Derham Hall
Forward — Joe Miller, junior, Blake
Defense — Luke Gramer, senior, Moorhead
Defense — Wyatt Kaiser, senior, Andover
Goalie — Remmington Koepple, senior, Hill-Murray
___
SECOND TEAM
Forward — Grant Slukynsky, senior, Warroad
Forward — Ben Steeves, senior, Eden Prairie
Forward — Blake Perbix, senior, St. Cloud Cathedral
Defense — Joey Pierce, junior, Hermantown
Defense — Luke Mittelstadt, junior, Eden Prairie
Goalie — Hudson Hodges, senior, Moorhead