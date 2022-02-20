Cathedral Dance Team Sweeps Class A Jazz and High Kick Titles

MINNEAPOLIS -- A central Minnesota dance team is returning home with some hardware after competing in the MSHSL Dance Team State Tournament Friday and Saturday.

St. Cloud Cathedral earned the top spot in Class A for both the Jazz and High Kick competitions. Sauk Rapids-Rice competed in the Class AA finals in both events but did not place.

Sartell also made the finals in the Class AAA Jazz competition but did not earn one of the top three spots.

