The Cathedral boys soccer team fell 4-2 at Breck Tuesday in a matchup of top-five ranked teams.

Breck started the scoring with an Elan Choudry goal in the first half but Cathedral's Jacob Oliver tied the game with a penalty kick later in the half. The Mustangs scored a pair of goals in the second half to take a 3-1 lead before Jacob Oliver again found the back of the net to cut the Breck lead in half.

However, Breck would score an insurance goal to ensure the CHS comeback came up a bit short.

The Crusaders are now 12-1-1 on the season and will play at Minnewaska Area on Thursday for a game under the lights.

OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES

Sartell 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Tech 6, Fergus Falls 1

LPGE 4, St. John’s Prep 3

ROCORI 2, Brainerd 0

VOLLEYBALL

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm beat the Alexandria Cardinals 3-0 on Tuesday night. Set scores were 25-16, 25-9 and 25-18.

The Storm is now 14-1 on the season and 9-0 in the Central Lakes Conference. Sauk Rapids-Rice will play at ROCORI on Tuesday, October 2nd.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES

Sartell 3, Apollo 0

Royalton 3, Osakis 0

Melrose 3, Montevideo 0

Cathedral 3, Little Falls 0

Willmar 3, Tech 0

ROCORI 3, Detroit Lakes 2

GIRLS SOCCER

The Sartell girls soccer team beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 9-0 on Tuesday night. Mollie Statsick led the Sabres with three goals and Lilly Breitkreutz added a pair of goals for Sartell.

The Sabres will wrap up the regular season with a game at Buffalo on Thursday night.

OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES

St. John’s Prep 4, Albany 2

St. Cloud 10, Fergus Falls 0