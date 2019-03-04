Cathedral Hockey Second Seed At State
The Cathedral Hockey team will be seeded #2 at the upcoming Class A state tournament, which gets underway Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center. The Crusaders are 22-4 on the season.
One of those four losses came on February 9th at Mahtomedi, which was seemingly the reason that the Zephyrs took the top seed over CHS, despite a record of 21-6-1.
The Crusaders will take on unseeded North Branch Wednesday morning at the X. Puck drop is set for 11 a.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.
BRACKET/SCHEDULE
Wednesday, March 4th
North Branch vs #2 Cathedral 11 AM
Minnesota River vs #3 East Grand Forks 1 PM
New Ulm vs #1 Mahtomedi 6 PM
#5 Delano vs #4 Greenway 8 PM
Friday, March 8th
Quarterfinal 1 - 11 AM
Quarterfinal 2- 1 PM
Saturday, March 9th
Third place game- 9 AM
Final- 12 PM