Cathedral Boys Hockey Pursuing Back to Back State Titles

Cathedral Boys Hockey 2025 (photo courtesy of Emmett Keenan)

The Cathedral boys hockey team is set to play Monticello in the Section 5-A section final Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in Elk River.  The Crusaders are seeded 2nd in the section while Monticello is the #1 seed.  Cathedral defeated Monticello 2-1 January 11 at the MAC in their lone meeting this season.  Cathedral is 17-8-2 this season after winning the Class A State Championship last season.

Cathedral Head Coach Robbie Stocker joined me on WJON.  He says key contributors who've returned from last year's state championship team include Johnny Hirschfeld, Joey Gillespie, Griffin Sturm, Jaeger Wood and Caden Johnson.  Others who've elevated their game and contributed on this year's team include Connor Stockman, Mason Layne, Ian Bacik, and Bo Schmidt.  Schmidt is a freshman who Stocker says has had a great year and his currently working as the right wing on the 1st line.

Stocker says the team is playing their best hockey now after some early season struggles due to inexperienced varsity players.  He says those players have picked up their game, which is why the team is peaking. Cathedral has won 8 of their last 9 games and 10 of their last 12.  Stocker says they've played a tough schedule and that, along with their vast section final and state tournament experience, helps them this time of year.

Cathedral Roster

NumberNamePositionGrade
1Keaton LeGrandeG11
2Camden KrollF11
5Mason LayneF12
6John HirschfeldF12
7Caden JohnsonF12
11Caleb TrantF11
12Garrett LochF11
13Jaeger WoodF12
15Connor StockmanD12
17Bo SchmidtF9
18Carter BakebergD11
19Elijah Van HeelD10
20Ryan SturmF12
21Griffin SturmD11
23Talen RuprechtF9
24Joey GillespieF12
25Noelan BesteD12
32Noah KleinF11
34Ian BacikD12
35Blake KayserG11

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Robbie, it is available below.

 

 

