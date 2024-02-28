Cathedral Hockey Plays For Section Title Tonight

The Cathedral boys hockey team is one win away from back to back State Tournament appearances. The Crusaders play Monticello in Elk River at 7 p.m. tonight for the Section 5A Championship. Cathedral is 22-4-1 and seeded 1st in the section while the Monticello Moose are the #2 seed. Cathedral closed the regular season with a 3-0 win at Monticello February 15. Cathedral head coach Robbie Stocker joined me on WJON. He says "this never gets old". Stocker goes on to say the excitement is there and he is counting down the minutes until puck drop.

Cathedral is been ranked as one of the top teams in the State in Class A all season. Stocker says they have gotten used to getting everyone's best and adjusted to being a team everyone wants to beat. He says last season they circled a few teams on their schedule and acknowledges they are the team many opponents have circled this season.

Cathedral lost in the State Tournament Quarterfinals in 2023 to Warroad 5-1 before topping Northfield 3-1 and Alexandria 4-1 to capture the Class A Consolation title.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Robbie Stocker it is available below.