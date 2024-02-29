Cathedral Boys Hockey Is Headed To State Tourney

The Cathedral boys hockey team won the Section 5-A championship 4-1 Wednesday night in Elk River to earn their 2nd straight state tournament appearance. Andrew Dwinnell, Caden Johnson, and Griffin Sturm all scored first period goals. Joey Gillespie added an empty netter in the third period for the Crusaders and Nick Hansen earned the win in goal with 26 saves including some key stops down the stretch.

Get our free mobile app

photo - Andrew Ritter photo - Andrew Ritter loading...

Cathedral is 23-4-1 on the season and advances to the state tourney for the 6th time in 10 years and will play in the state quarterfinals at the Xcel Energy Center next Wednesday at a time to be determined with seeding on Saturday morning.

The Crusaders won the Class A Consolation title in 2023 topping Alexandria 4-1 in the consolation championship game.