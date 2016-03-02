Cathedral Hockey Highlights Busy Prep Sports Wednesday

The Cathedral Crusader boys hockey team heads to Xcel Energy Center Wednesday night to take on St. Paul Academy in the first round of the Class A boys hockey state tournament.

The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON and WJON.com beginning with the pregame show, which will feature seniors Jack Petroske and Tanner Schmit, along with coach Derrick Brown.

The Cathedral boys basketball team is in action Wednesday night with a sub-section championship game against Braham. Tip-off at St. John's University is scheduled for 7:45 p.m.

Elsewhere, the girls basketball section playoffs begin Wednesday night.

Apollo @ Becker

Sartell @ Thief River Falls

Little Falls @ Sauk Rapids

ROCORI @ Big Lake

Tech @ STMA