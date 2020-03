The Cathedral Crusaders are set to battle Mankato East in the first round of the 2020 Boys Hockey State Tournament at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 11 a.m. on WJON and at WJON.com.

Crusaders head coach Derrick Brown joined Dave Overlund to discuss the Section 6A final win over Alexandria, how much he takes from Cathedral's win against Mankato East earlier this season and more.