Cathedral hockey coach Derrick Brown has resigned from his post after six seasons behind the Crusaders' bench. The resignation was confirmed by Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan.

Brown was hired to take over for Eric Johnson in August of 2015 after spending six years coaching at Luverne.

Under Brown, the Crusaders won the Class A state championship at the 2019 Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey State Tournament.

The Crusaders made four total appearances at state under Brown, with a consolation championship in 2016 and a third place finish in 2019.

After graduating a number of Division I players following their championship season including Blake Perbix, Jack Smith and Reid Bogenholm, the Crusaders struggled (by its standards) to an 8-10 record in 2021 and lost 8-1 to Sartell in the opening round of the Section 6A playoffs.

It is not known at this time why Brown chose to resign from the job. This story will be updated as that information is shared.