Cathedral Grad Tackles Fan On Field At Vikings Game [VIDEO]

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Seattle Seahawks 30-17 at US Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Officially, the Vikings were led in tackles by linebacker Eric Kendricks' 11, but a recent Cathedral graduate's tackle of an unruly fan on the field received the biggest cheers of the day from the crowd of nearly 67,000.

Dan Hjort, a 2019 Cathedral graduate working security at the game, was able to take down the fan after a long pursuit. The fan went on the field shortly after Adam Thielen's touchdown grab late in the second quarter.

Here's another angle:

Not only did Hjort make the tackle, he also was able to keep the fan out of the end zone. For his efforts, he was rewarded with the sound of the Gjallarhorn.

