The Cathedral Crusader boys basketball team soared past the Mora Mustangs 91-79 Tuesday night at Mora High School. The Crusaders are now 17-7 overall and 8-4 in the Granite Ridge Conference.

Jacob Stolzenberg led the Crusaders with 29 points, including seven three-pointers made, while Nick Schaefer's 26 points gave him over 1,000 points in his career.

Mora was led by Kaden Smart's 18 points in the loss.

Cathedral will play at Becker Thursday night.