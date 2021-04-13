Cathedral Basketball Coach Matt Meyer Steps Down

Cathedral boys basketball coach Matt Meyer has stepped down from his position after nearly a decade as head coach and a total of 13 years on the staff.

Meyer, who played for Cathedral and helped the team to a state tournament appearance in 1999, coached CHS to the state tourney in 2017 and 2018.

In 2017, Cathedral finished 27-6 and beat New Richland-H-E-G in overtime of the opening round of the state tourney before dropping games to Crosby-Ironton and Annandale at the tournament.

The Crusaders took down Esko in overtime in the first round of the 2018 tournament with a memorable 64-60 win that took three overtimes to decide. Cathedral would drop their semifinal matchup with a Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren-led Minnehaha Academy team before bouncing back to beat Brooklyn Center 75-70 in the fourth place game.

That 2018 team finished with a record of 27-6.

"Matt's dedication to Crusader Basketball will be missed - and hard to replace," Cathedral High School Activities Director Emmett Keenan said. "His service to Cathedral as a player and coach spans nearly half his life. I am grateful for that service and wish him well in the next chapter of his life."

Meyer joins boys hockey coach Derrick Brown as coaches leaving the school in the last month. No replacement for either coach was immediately named.