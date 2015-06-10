Cathedral Baseball Looks To Defend State Title This Week

The Cathedral baseball team will start their defense of the Class AA state title Thursday when they play the Class AA State Tournament quarterfinals against Cloquet at Dick Putz Field at 10am, pregame on AM 1390-the Fan at 9:50. The Crusaders are unbeaten at 22-0 while Cloquet is 16-4.

Cathedral may have the most depth at pitcher in the field with Brindley Theisen, Dominic Austing and Tommy Auger. If Cathedral wins Thursday they will play either Glencoe-Silver Lake or Marshall at noon Friday.