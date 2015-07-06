Cathedral Baseball Ranked Sixth In Country By National Website

The Cathedral Crusaders finished the 2015 season with a 25-0 record and a second straight Class AA state championship under head coach Bob Karn. CHS has won 50 straight games in the past two seasons.

Prep sports website MaxPreps.com has the Crusaders ranked sixth in the country in their ranking of "medium schools," which they define as schools with enrollments between 1,000 and 2,000 students.

Per MaxPreps:

1. Oxford (MS) 35-1

2. Buford (GA) 34-2

3. Redwood (CA) 27-3

4. Marvin Ridge (NC) 29-5

5. Russellville (AL) 38-6-1

6. Cathedral (MN) 23-0