Cathedral Advances to State Final

Cathedral is headed to the State A State Championship game after posting a 6-2 win over East Grand Forks at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul today. Jack Smith scored twice for the Crusaders. Cathedral led 3-1 after 1 period with goals from Jack Smith, Ethan Cumming and Cullen Hiltner. Trey Ausmus scored the lone goal for East Grand Forks in the 1st period.

Jack Smith scored his 2nd goal of the game in the 2nd period on a rebound after a shot from Nate Warner. Smith has 30 goals this season. Cole Avery scored the lone Green Wave goal in the 2nd.

Jackson Savoie added to the Cathedral lead with a goal in the 3rd period before Blake Perbix scored an empty net goal for the Crusaders. East Grand Forks was shutout in the 3rd. Noah Amundson had 33 saves in net for Cathedral earning the All Star Trophy and Awards player of the game honors.

Cathedral improves to 26-4 and will play for the Class A State Championship Saturday at 12:00 p.m., hear the game on AM 1390-Granite City Sports.