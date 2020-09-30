Buxton Out, Kirilloff In For Game Two

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Houston Astros in Game Two of the American League Wild Card playoffs Wednesday afternoon at Target Field.

The Twins have their backs against the wall after losing game one of the best-of-three series on Tuesday.

Outfielder Byron Buxton is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game, with manager Rocco Baldelli saying that Buxton "isn't at 100%."

Rookie Alex Kirilloff is penciled in to bat sixth and make his MLB debut in the playoffs, becoming just the fourth player in MLB history to do so.

First pitch is set for 12 p.m. on WJON. Game three, if necessary, will be played Thursday at noon.