Buxton On Fire In Twins Win Over O’s

The Minnesota Twins beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 Monday afternoon in Grapefruit League action at Hammond Stadium.

Twins outfielder Byron Buxton continued the torrid start to his spring with three hits, including a home run, and five runs batted in. Buxton is 5-5 so far this spring with a pair of dingers and ten runs batted in.

Jose Berrios got the start for Minnesota, tossing two innings while allowing one run on one hit, while seven relievers combined to blank Baltimore for the duration of the game.

The Twins will host the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday afternoon in Ft. Myers. First pitch is set for 12:05.