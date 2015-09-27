Buxton Hits 1st Homer in Twins Win

DETROIT, MI -- The Minnesota Twins ' big second inning paved the way for a 7-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

The Twins scored six runs in the second on RBI singles by Kurt Suzuki, Aaron Hicks and Torii Hunter along with RBI doubles by Byron Buxton and Brian Dozier.

That gave starting pitcher Ervin Santana more than enough run support, as he allowed only one run on six hits over seven innings to get his 7th win of the season.

With the game in hand, Buxton connected for his first Major League home run in the eighth inning to make the score 7-1.

The Twins now are one game back in the race for the final A.L. Wildcard with a record of 80-75.

Minnesota will travel to Cleveland to start a series with the Indians tomorrow night.