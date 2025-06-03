Busy Day Tuesday In Prep Sports After Monday Washouts

After a rainy day Monday that saw several baseball games get postponed, there is more rain in the forecast for Tuesday. With that in mind, here is the current schedule for Tuesday, June 3rd.

In softball, the state tournament begins Tuesday at Caswell Park in Mankato. The start times were updated Tuesday morning due to the forecast.

In Class AA, the Cathedral Crusaders (23-2) are the #4 seed and will battle #5 Spectrum on Field 2 at 7 p.m..

Cathedral Softball 2025 (photo courtesy of Todd Dingmann) Cathedral Softball 2025 (photo courtesy of Todd Dingmann) loading...

CLASS AA (All 7 PM Starts)

#1 Randolph (23-1) vs #8 Esko (17-8) - Field 1

#2 St. Agnes (22-2) vs #7 Jackson County Central (22-4) - Field 3

#3 Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial (23-2) vs #6 Hawley (25-2) - Field 4

In Class AAA, the #4 seeded Becker Bulldogs will take on #5 ROCORI on Field 6 at 5 p.m..

ROCORI Softball 2025 (photo courtesy of Derek Sauer) ROCORI Softball 2025 (photo courtesy of Derek Sauer) loading...

CLASS AAA

#1 Mankato East (20-4) vs #8 Simley (14-10) - 5 p.m. - Field 5

#7 Benilde-St. Margaret's School (12-12) vs #2 Chisago Lakes (19-4) - 7 p.m. - Field 3

#3 Cretin-Derham Hall (13-11) vs #6 Byron (15-6) - 7 p.m. - Field 4

BASEBALL

The section baseball tournaments are winding down, with state tournament seeding taking place this Saturday. Here is a look at the updated schedule for local teams on Tuesday.

SECTION 6AA (Note: Game times changed due to rain/wet fields)

ELIMINATION BRACKET

Foley vs Royalton - 4:30 p.m. - Joe Faber Field

Albany vs Staples-Motley - 7 p.m. - Joe Faber Field

WINNER'S BRACKET

Cathedral vs Pierz - 7 p.m. - Dick Putz Field

SECTION 8AAA (Note: Game times changed due to rain/wet fields)

Willmar vs Fergus Falls - 1 p.m. - Dick Putz Field

Hutchinson vs Little Falls - 1 p.m. - Joe Faber Field

SECTION 8AAAA

Elk River vs Sartell - 2 p.m. - Cold Spring (Elimination Game)

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs Bemidji - 2 p.m. - Sartell (Elimination Game)

Winners play at 7 p.m. in Cold Spring