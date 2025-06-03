Busy Day Tuesday In Prep Sports After Monday Washouts
After a rainy day Monday that saw several baseball games get postponed, there is more rain in the forecast for Tuesday. With that in mind, here is the current schedule for Tuesday, June 3rd.
In softball, the state tournament begins Tuesday at Caswell Park in Mankato. The start times were updated Tuesday morning due to the forecast.
In Class AA, the Cathedral Crusaders (23-2) are the #4 seed and will battle #5 Spectrum on Field 2 at 7 p.m..
CLASS AA (All 7 PM Starts)
#1 Randolph (23-1) vs #8 Esko (17-8) - Field 1
#2 St. Agnes (22-2) vs #7 Jackson County Central (22-4) - Field 3
#3 Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial (23-2) vs #6 Hawley (25-2) - Field 4
In Class AAA, the #4 seeded Becker Bulldogs will take on #5 ROCORI on Field 6 at 5 p.m..
CLASS AAA
#1 Mankato East (20-4) vs #8 Simley (14-10) - 5 p.m. - Field 5
#7 Benilde-St. Margaret's School (12-12) vs #2 Chisago Lakes (19-4) - 7 p.m. - Field 3
#3 Cretin-Derham Hall (13-11) vs #6 Byron (15-6) - 7 p.m. - Field 4
BASEBALL
The section baseball tournaments are winding down, with state tournament seeding taking place this Saturday. Here is a look at the updated schedule for local teams on Tuesday.
SECTION 6AA (Note: Game times changed due to rain/wet fields)
ELIMINATION BRACKET
Foley vs Royalton - 4:30 p.m. - Joe Faber Field
Albany vs Staples-Motley - 7 p.m. - Joe Faber Field
WINNER'S BRACKET
Cathedral vs Pierz - 7 p.m. - Dick Putz Field
SECTION 8AAA (Note: Game times changed due to rain/wet fields)
Willmar vs Fergus Falls - 1 p.m. - Dick Putz Field
Hutchinson vs Little Falls - 1 p.m. - Joe Faber Field
SECTION 8AAAA
Elk River vs Sartell - 2 p.m. - Cold Spring (Elimination Game)
Sauk Rapids-Rice vs Bemidji - 2 p.m. - Sartell (Elimination Game)
Winners play at 7 p.m. in Cold Spring