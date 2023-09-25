Bridge Work Complete On I-94 At County Road 75 in Collegeville

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- A road construction project on a portion of Interstate 94 has been completed.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says all lanes are open on I-94 between St. John's Road/136th Avenue and Stearns County Road 2 in Collegeville.

Crews began to repair and resurface the westbound I-94 bridge over eastbound County Road 75 in early July.

However, you still will encounter single-lane closures and delays as crews resurface both directions of I-94 between Avon and Sauk Centre through October 20th.

